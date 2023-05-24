BearingPoint Client Success Story: Hanseatic Bank Brings Innovative Services to Market Faster by Setting up a Modern Data-integration Platform

With BearingPoint’s support, Hanseatic Bank accelerates products’ time-to-market and enables more efficient end-to-end processes by establishing a new data-integration architecture built on a cloud-based platform.

AMSTERDAM & HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS–Banks today need to continuously upgrade their digital products and services to meet customers’ evolving needs, especially regarding digital payments, and stand out in the fiercely competitive financial services sector.

In a recent client story, BearingPoint explains how it supported Hanseatic Bank in assessing its current IT architecture and then defining the requirements for an integration platform aligned with the bank’s business and IT strategies.

Reshaping the IT infrastructure into a flexible and scalable platform

With Hanseatic Bank, BearingPoint identified various use cases for a minimum viable product (MVP), starting from system integration pain points. A series of workshops held with key stakeholders resulted in developing, implementing, and operating an event-driven integration solution for a payment use case in the cloud that can transform, orchestrate, and process data.

Building on an AWS infrastructure, BearingPoint combined Apache Kafka, an open-source distributed event-streaming platform, and Camunda, a process orchestration platform that designs, orchestrates and improves business processes. The new integration platform including necessary governance is now available to several teams for developing and taking further use cases to production one by one as they arise. Consequently, the future operating model has been redesigned and now focuses on a more decentralized and micro-service approach to bring products and services to market faster, in an iterative way.

“Payment transactions are undergoing major changes. This innovative IT move turned thought leadership into reality in this project. A best-practice approach for modern architecture and efficiency in payments,” said Christian Bruck, Partner at BearingPoint.

Enabling agile ways for building digital service offerings faster

Hanseatic Bank is well-positioned for the future with a modern, scalable, and flexible IT architecture. The bank can now react more quickly to the changing market demands and develop new products and services effectively and efficiently.

Hanseatic Bank has already brought to life an improved digital service that helps customers to select and adjust repayment rates for open credit card transactions. By changing the existing process from an semi-automated processes with human interactions into a reusable real-time process leads to a higher customer satisfaction due to direct response via the banking app or online banking instead of a 24h wait. Further services from different teams are already in the pipeline of the new integration platform.

“The combination of different areas of expertise and team collaboration were key to success. From solution design and business processes to governance and development, BearingPoint delivered with us a successful MVP go-live with a hands-on team,” said Nico Koller, IT Project Lead at Hanseatic Bank.

About Hanseatic Bank

Hanseatic Bank has been at home in Hamburg since it was founded in 1969, but from the outset it has operated with customers and partners throughout Germany. Werner Otto had founded the consumer credit institution to enable customers of Otto Versand to finance their purchases. In 2005, the major French bank Société Générale took over 75 percent of the shares, while the Otto Group continues to hold 25 percent. In the meantime, both the customer base and the product range have expanded significantly. The bank’s business areas now also include deposit business, insurance, receivables management and consumer loans. One specialty is its credit cards with innovative services for customers and cooperation partners. Further information: https://www.hanseaticbank.de.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

Contacts

Alexander Bock



Global Senior Manager Communications



Telephone: +49 89 540338029



E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com