BearingPoint and Swish AI form partnership to transform ITSM with AI-powered performance intelligence

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint teams up with Swish AI to elevate IT Service Management for global enterprises









AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint today announced a new partnership and close collaboration with Swish AI, the pioneering force in AI-driven IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize ITSM, enhancing operational efficiency and IT service performance for global enterprise through advanced artificial intelligence.

The rapidly accelerating pace of digital transformation has placed unprecedented demands on IT service teams. A significant surge in IT ticket volumes, compounded by remote work challenges and a global shortage in IT labor, has stretched traditional ITSM models to their limits. Organizations are grappling with increasing service requests, protracted resolution times, and recurring IT issues, leading to notable inefficiencies and disruptions.

Swish AI addresses these challenges head-on with its innovative IT performance intelligence SaaS platform, leveraging machine learning, natural language processing, and intelligent process analysis. Swish AI’s platform integrates seamlessly with any existing ITSM tools and transforms complex and unstructured ITSM data into actionable insights and intelligent decisions, enhancing IT operations’ efficiency, speed, and accuracy across people, process and technologies.

Matthias Roeser, Partner and Global Leader Technology at BearingPoint, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential: “Our clients expect innovative solutions that not only address current ITSM challenges but also prepare them for future demands. Our partnership with Swish AI allows us to deliver such solutions, enhancing our clients’ IT operations with AI-driven insights and operational excellence. Together, we are setting new standards in ITSM, equipping organizations to excel in an increasingly complex digital environment.”

Sebastien Adjiman, Co-Founder and Board Member of Swish AI, highlighted the transformative impact of the collaboration: “Partnering with a prestigious firm such as BearingPoint is a milestone for Swish AI. Their global presence and industry expertise are instrumental in bringing our advanced ITSM solutions to a broader market. Together, we are redefining ITSM, enabling organizations to leverage their data for autonomous, strategic decisions that drive tangible business outcomes. This partnership marks a significant step towards creating a more proactive, efficient, and future-ready ITSM landscape.”

About Swish AI

Swish AI is at the forefront of AI-powered ITSM solutions, transforming IT service management through advanced analytics and intelligent automation. By harnessing the power of machine learning and natural language processing, Swish AI provides real-time insights and actionable intelligence, driving operational efficiencies and service excellence in IT operations. With Swish AI, enterprises can optimize their ITSM processes and achieve unparalleled performance, preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow’s digital landscape.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Contacts

Press contact

Alexander Bock



Global Senior Manager Communications



Telephone: +49 89 540338029



E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com