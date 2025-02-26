Beamable Expanding Web3 Gaming Capabilities with Mythos Chain Integration

New SDK Support for Mythos Token Strengthens Web3 Gaming on Polkadot

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beamable Network, the decentralized infrastructure platform transforming how live games operate, today revealed native support coming to Mythos Chain, providing game developers with an out-of-the-box solution for integrating Mythos token functionality into their games. The announcement coincides with ETH Denver 2025, where Beamable is hosting multiple events focused on Web3 gaming innovation.

The initiative is backed by Scytale Digital, an investor in both Beamable and Mythical, underscoring its commitment to advancing blockchain-powered gaming infrastructure. As part of a $1 million investment, Beamable is developing an SDK for Mythos, enabling game studios to easily incorporate decentralized economies into their projects.

Expanding Web3 Gaming on Polkadot

As a Polkadot-based chain, Mythos benefits from Polkadot’s scalability, security, and interoperability, making it a powerful foundation for Web3 gaming. By integrating Mythos support into its platform, Beamable will extend its Web3 capabilities to developers building on the Polkadot ecosystem.

“Mythos running on Polkadot will unlock a highly scalable, interoperable ecosystem that gives game developers the flexibility and efficiency they need to build the next generation of Web3 games,” said Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable. “By integrating native Mythos support into Beamable, we’re eliminating complexity and empowering studios to create seamless, player-driven economies that redefine engagement and ownership in gaming.”

“At Mythical, we’re redefining the future of gaming, and this collaboration with Beamable accelerates that vision,” said Arron Goolsbey, CTO of Mythical Games. “By integrating Mythos token support into Beamable’s platform, we’re enabling developers to build high-quality games and player-driven economies with seamless integration into the Mythical Marketplace. As we gear up for the highly anticipated launches of Pudgy Party and FIFA Rivals in 2025, this partnership ensures our games will deliver a next-gen experience, empowering players with true ownership and deeper engagement.”

Bringing Mythos to Game Developers

The Beamable SDK for Mythos simplifies blockchain integration, offering:

Seamless Mythos token support – Enabling developers to integrate decentralized transactions, in-game assets, and player-driven economies.

Plug-and-play implementation – Designed for easy integration with major game engines and Web3 infrastructures.

Scalable monetization and economy solutions – Helping developers create engaging, blockchain-powered game experiences.

Live Discussion with Beamable and Mythical Games CEOs

To dive deeper into the future of Web3 game development, Radoff and John Linden (CEO, Mythical Games) will join forces on Jon’s "Web3 Game Development Livestream" at 9 AM ET on Wednesday, Feb.26.

Topics will include:

The vision behind Beamable’s Mythos SDK integration

How Polkadot-based infrastructure benefits game developers

The evolving role of Web3 gaming economies

Strategies for onboarding traditional game developers into Web3

Insights on the next wave of blockchain-powered game design

Developers, industry professionals, and Web3 enthusiasts can watch the livestream and participate in the discussion by tuning in to Beamable’s official channels.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021 and recently Forbes’ Best Startup Employers (2024), Mythical Games is a next-generation game company creating world-class games and empowering players to take ownership of their in-game assets through the use of blockchain technology. The team has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Magic: The Gathering, EA Madden, Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, Marvel Strike Force, Modern Warfare 3, and Skylanders. Mythical’s current games Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals are already played by millions of consumers worldwide and create a new economy for players allowing them to engage in a new way with games but also directly trade and transact safely with other players worldwide.

The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain Marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.

About Beamable Network

Beamable Network is a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project operated by the Beamable Foundation, an independent organization dedicated to advancing gaming technology through open-source initiatives and decentralized infrastructure. Beamable Network supports backend and live services by leveraging decentralized computing, storage, and network services, empowering game developers with cost-efficient, scalable, and resilient backend solutions.

For more information, visit https://beamable.network

About Beamable Inc.

Beamable is an open, extensible game server platform that lets you create online games and virtual worlds in minutes. Rapidly add player auth, analytics, social, commerce, inventory, content management, meta-game features, GenAI, Web3 capabilities, and more to any game project. Prototype in minutes using integrations with Unity and Unreal Engine, and scale to millions of players. Led by a team of game-industry and software veterans, Beamable is based in the Boston area and has raised $21M from investors including BITKRAFT, Arca, Advancit Capital, 2Punks, P2 Ventures, Permit Ventures, GrandBanks Capital, Scytale Digital and defy.vc. Learn more at: https://beamable.com

