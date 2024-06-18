Home Business Wire Beachbody (BODi) to Present at A.G.P.’s Consumer Company Showcase on June 26
Beachbody (BODi) to Present at A.G.P.’s Consumer Company Showcase on June 26

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODi) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading health and fitness company, today announced that management will be presenting at A.G.P.’s Consumer Company Showcase on June 26, 2024 at 3:30pm Eastern Time.

A live stream of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, INSANITY and 21 Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999, BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Investor Relations
IR@BODi.com

