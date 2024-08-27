BDx Indonesia and NeutraDC Unveil Phase I of Interconnected Data Center Ecosystem: Driving AI Innovation through Strategic Collaboration

JAKARTA, Indonesia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–BDx Indonesia, a joint venture between BDx Data Centers, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), and Lintasarta, along with NeutraDC, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, is thrilled to announce the launch of the first phase of their interconnected Internet Exchange (IX) ecosystem in Indonesia.









The initiative, first revealed at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) 2024 conference in January, will result in the establishment of a portfolio of 108 interconnected colocation and edge sites across Indonesia. Phase-1 includes the operational launch of BDx’s CGK3 & 3A campus in Jakarta and NeutraDC’s Cikarang facility. These sites will serve as internet aggregation points, creating a hyperconnected and resilient internet backbone that will support Indonesia’s digital transformation.

NeutraDC and BDx Indonesia will operate independent Internet Exchanges (IXs) that are interconnected to each other’s data center ecosystem, offering a seamless customer experience. The BDx IX PoP is live at CGK3A and set to launch at NeutraDC’s Cikarang facility in September 2024. The NeutraDC and BDx IXs will be connected on a multi-terabit fiber ecosystem, creating high speed resilient network on IOH and Telkom networks.

“BDx is proud to collaborate with NeutraDC in the spirit of Gotong Royong to advance Indonesia’s digital infrastructure,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx Data Centers. “This initiative will go a long way in enhancing the quality of internet infrastructure, enhancing the user experience for all customer segments.”

At the launch event for the first phase of the interconnected Internet Exchange (IX) ecosystem in Indonesia, NeutraDC’s CEO, Andreuw Th.A.F, emphasized the importance of the partnership in advancing the nation’s digital landscape. He highlighted that this collaboration is not just about enhancing infrastructure, but also about setting a new standard for digital connectivity across the country.

“Our strategic partnership with BDx Indonesia marks a significant milestone in supporting Indonesia’s digital transformation. This collaboration is designed to democratize internet access, ensuring that even the most remote areas are connected to a resilient and robust digital network. By working together, we will democratize internet access and foster a transformative digital landscape,” said Andreuw Th.A.F.

This initiative will significantly advance internet connectivity across the region, benefiting businesses, driving economic growth, and enhancing digital inclusion. With 108 interconnected sites, it offers improved resilience, faster access, scalability, and robust disaster recovery. BDx’s specialized AI data centers are designed to meet the demanding requirements of AI training, while the interconnected infrastructure mesh supports inference at the edge, creating a future-proof distributed AI model. Additionally, customers not hosted at BDx or NeutraDC facilities can connect to the ecosystem from anywhere in the country by setting up a backhaul to the nearest BDx or NeutraDC telco-neutral site, ensuring seamless regional integration and connectivity.

Key cities like Batam, Surabaya, Medan, Makassar, Bandung, and Semarang are part of the phase 2 of the expansion plan.

