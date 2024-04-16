BDO Digital Integrates OnDefend’s Cutting Edge Breach and Attack Simulation Technology Into its Active Assure Security Service

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bdo—BDO Digital, the technology advisory arm of BDO USA, P.C., today announced that it has adopted cybersecurity innovator OnDefend’s breach and attack simulation technology, BlindSPOT, to enhance its IT security service offering called Active Assure.





BlindSPOT simulates real-world attack scenarios from both established and emerging cyber adversaries to identify vulnerabilities, test controls, and improve incident response time to help mitigate cyber risks.

The technology integration is a significant extension to BDO Digital’s Active Assure service, which provides continual threat simulations, purple teaming, and resilience assessments to validate the strength of an organization’s managed extended detection and response (MXDR) solutions. It also works seamlessly with Microsoft security tools to help improve the overall customer experience. With the addition of BlindSPOT, BDO’s clients will be able to better anticipate and prepare for evolving threats, identify security gaps, and adapt defenses so they remain resilient in the face of changing attack landscapes.

“Our collaboration with OnDefend empowers BDO Digital to offer our clients real-time validation that enhances defenses against the dynamic and sophisticated nature of cyber threats,” said Ric Opal, BDO Digital Principal & National Leader of IT Solutions and Strategic Partnerships. “It also helps users navigate the complex interaction between artificial intelligence (AI) and risk management, furthering our dedication to offer the best-in-class, full-service cyber solutions to our clients. Together, we help our clients thrive through greater cyber awareness and resilience.”

As the 2023 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year, BDO Digital is dedicated to delivering top-tier, resilient, and adaptive defense strategies to its clients. The new strategic relationship with OnDefend reinforces this commitment to helping clients mitigate cyber risks and strengthens BDO Digital’s Perpetual Defense cyber threat management solution.

“We are proud to empower BDO Digital with our attack simulation tool BlindSPOT, providing organizations visibility into the effectiveness of their security controls and proving the value of these investments,” said Chris Freedman, Co-Founder of OnDefend. “It is no longer a question of if but when a company will face an attack. While organizations invest in technical security controls to prevent, protect, and prepare, we’ve found that security programs needed a way to validate those tools will work during those critical moments.”

To learn more about Active Assure and the other components of Perpetual Defense, please click here.

About BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

About OnDefend

OnDefend, established in 2016, stands at the forefront of preventative cybersecurity testing and advisory services, a reputation further enhanced by the introduction of its advanced Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, BlindSPOT. OnDefend is a trusted partner, empowering organizations globally to proactively combat real-world cyber threats. From ensuring compliance with industry standards to building out mature security programs, our mission is to ensure that the security resources our customers invest in are well-utilized, effective, and provide tangible results. For more information about their services and solutions, please visit https://ondefend.com/.

