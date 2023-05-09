BDO and Sourcemap Collaborate to Enhance Supply Chain Traceability and Customs Compliance

Industry leaders team up to combine supply chain technology with professional service capabilities to navigate new laws and regulations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, and Sourcemap, a global provider of supply chain transparency and traceability software, announced today a new collaboration to help businesses comply with evolving supply chain regulations, adapt to operational disruption and improve efficiencies. Sourcemap customers can tap BDO’s tax and advisory capabilities to develop strategies for regulatory compliance, while companies in BDO’s portfolio can seamlessly leverage Sourcemap’s technology to obtain necessary supplier data for enhanced supply chain risk management.

“Supply chain transparency is critical to helping future-proofing businesses that source a wide variety of raw materials and components from across the globe,” says Leonardo Bonanni, CEO and founder of Sourcemap. “BDO is as dedicated as we are to supporting supply chain visibility across key industries; that’s why we’re collaborating to empower businesses to meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements, enhance resilience and drive competitive advantage.”

According to a recent BDO study, supply chain disruption is the top-cited business risk in 2023 for CFOs. Improving supplier visibility is a critical component of building more agile and resilient supply chains to mitigate disruption and maintain business continuity.

Laws including the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and updated Customs and Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) requirements are advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives that require companies to prove their products are untouched by violations such as forced labor – or risk detentions and seizures by U.S. Customs & Border Protection. As these standards become the norm worldwide due to pressure from legislators and consumers, brands must proactively cover all their bases to comply, meet new stakeholder expectations and fortify their bottom lines.

“The writing on the wall is clear: more regulations are forthcoming to make sure ESG goals are met in supply chains,” says Andrea Greco, Managing Director, Supply Chain Services at BDO USA, LLP. “To succeed, companies will need increased visibility into their suppliers’ operations as well as strategies for mitigating risks or capturing opportunities that the data uncovers. We’re excited to collaborate with Sourcemap to help companies comply with evolving regulations and unlock more value from their supply chains.”

