BDA Returns to Toronto for Business Development Mission – May 15-17

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) will return to Toronto to promote Bermuda’s business development opportunities with our important strategic partners in Canada. This trip seeks to build and capitalize upon our mission in September 2022.

David Hart, BDA CEO will lead the delegation and will be accompanied by Michael Frith, Chairman – Senior Consul, Carey Olsen, Helen Souza, Business Development Manager, BDA, and Andrew Vaucrosson, Bermuda Captive Network who will represent Bermuda during a series of business development meetings focusing on a wide range of sectors including, risk and insurance, climate risk solutions, asset management, technology, and high net-worth services.

Mr. Hart said, “We will be in Toronto next week, May 15-17, to promote the benefits of investing in and doing business with Bermuda, including our safety, stability, and high-quality regulatory environment. We are excited to have a full schedule across three days of meetings, including visits with executives from asset management companies, legal and advisory services firms, prospective new Bermuda technology businesses and potential captive owners. Of course, we will also take the opportunity to highlight Bermuda’s Economic Investment Residential Certificate (EIRC) initiative and invite them to attend our second annual Bermuda Climate Summit, taking place at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, from June 26-27.”

Canada and Bermuda share a close business relationship, particularly in the areas of (re)insurance and asset management, and we look forward to strengthening our ties in this key market.

