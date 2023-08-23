BC Transit Introduces Modernized Fare Payment System in Victoria Using Cubic’s Umo Platform

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a leading global provider of integrated transit solutions, is proud to announce the implementation of its Umo platform as BC Transit’s new automated fare collection system in the Victoria Regional Transit System. Riders will benefit from account-based ticketing and contactless payment options, ushering in a new era of convenience for riders.





BC Transit riders will have the option to pay using the Umo Mobility smartphone app or reloadable Umo smartcard. Umo offers riders the convenience of adding stored value or purchasing passes to be used for fare payment when boarding. The Umo app serves as an “all-in-one” travel companion, helping riders plan their trips with integrated map navigation and real-time information. Cash users can easily load value to their Umo account through retail partners, or with credit or debit cards directly in the Umo app or the Umo web portal.

“I am so excited to take this giant leap towards achieving our goal of making BC Transit your best transportation solution,” said Christy Ridout, vice president of strategy and public affairs at BC Transit. “We listened to our riders’ requests for a new payment method, and we are delighted to introduce the innovative Umo solution.”

A key feature of Umo in BC Transit is the enablement of daily fare capping. After the second trip of the day paid with Umo, riders will travel free for the remainder of the day, reflecting the BC Transit DayPASS benefit. This simplifies their fare calculation and ensures they get the best value for their travel. Other Umo benefits include the enablement of specialty fare programs for students and corporate partners who can administer and deliver benefit codes to riders for participation in programs such as UPASS and ProPASS. This eliminates the need for in-person processes, enhancing operational efficiencies and saving riders significant time.

“We are thrilled to introduce Umo to the residents of Victoria and soon to the other systems within BC Transit,” said Bonnie Crawford, VP and GM, CTS. “With a rich 20-year history in British Columbia through our partnership with TransLink in Vancouver, Cubic is excited to enable equitable and simplified access to public transit with Umo to British Columbians. With Umo, riders throughout the province will be able to more seamlessly connect to their jobs, schools, and the people and places they love most.”

Cubic is also proud to operate a new, dedicated Umo customer service call center to support BC Transit riders as they adopt the new payment system. Following the debut of Umo in the Victoria Regional Transit System, this groundbreaking payment system will subsequently be implemented in 29 additional transit systems under BC Transit’s purview, including: Cowichan Valley Regional, Regional District of Nanaimo, Comox Valley Regional, Campbell River, Port Alberni Regional, Powell River Regional, Sunshine Coast, Squamish, Pemberton Valley, Central Fraser Valley, Chilliwack, Agassiz-Harrison, Hope Regional, Kamloops, Vernon Regional, Kelowna Regional, South Okanagan-Similkameen, West Kootenay, Cranbrook, Prince George, Quesnel, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Kitimat, Terrace Regional, Skeena Regional, Prince Rupert, Port Edward and Whistler.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people’s lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic’s portfolio of businesses, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) is an industry-leading integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications. CTS delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management, delivering tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, and enabling transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network.

To learn more, visit www.cubic.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jose Hernandez



Cubic Transportation Systems



PH: +1-323-919-2222



Jose.Hernandez2@cubic.com

BC Transit

Media Relations



media@bctransit.com