Bayer Introduces Vyconic™ Soybeans, a Groundbreaking Advance in Weed Management, at Commodity Classic 2025

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Crop Science division of Bayer announced the introduction of Vyconic™ soybeans, a new trait technology that will be the first to feature five herbicide tolerances all in one breakthrough trait. The unveiling took place at Commodity Classic 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Vyconic soybeans will represent a leap forward in weed control, enabling farmers to manage their fields with unparalleled flexibility.

Key Highlights of Vyconic Soybeans:

Five Herbicide Tolerances in One Trait: Vyconic soybeans will be the first in the industry to offer tolerance to five herbicides: dicamba, glufosinate, mesotrione, 2,4-D and glyphosate. This complex trait package will provide farmers with unparalleled flexibility to enable excellent weed control programs based on their specific needs and individual preferences.

Vyconic soybeans will be the first in the industry to offer tolerance to five herbicides: dicamba, glufosinate, mesotrione, 2,4-D and glyphosate. This complex trait package will provide farmers with unparalleled flexibility to enable excellent weed control programs based on their specific needs and individual preferences. Two Additional Herbicide Tolerance Options: With mesotrione and 2,4-D, Bayer is adding two new herbicide tolerances to its previous generation of soybean traits. Both herbicides are effective against a wide range of broadleaf weeds, including Palmer amaranth and waterhemp.

With mesotrione and 2,4-D, Bayer is adding two new herbicide tolerances to its previous generation of soybean traits. Both herbicides are effective against a wide range of broadleaf weeds, including Palmer amaranth and waterhemp. Excellent Yield Potential From Industry-Leading Genetics: Vyconic soybeans will feature the very latest soybean genetics along with various beneficial agronomic traits to deliver outstanding yield potential.

“Vyconic soybeans will offer farmers an unparalleled level of flexibility and control options in their weed management practices,” said Kacy Perry, North America soybean business lead, Crop Science division of Bayer. “Bayer knows that no two fields are alike, and that's why it’s important to provide farmers with products like Vyconic soybeans that empower them to create custom weed management plans that fit their specific needs, which could lead to increased effectiveness, better outcomes and, ultimately, higher yield potential.”

Vyconic soybeans will offer several critical benefits for soybean farmers:

Unparalleled Weed Control Flexibility: Will enable the use of five herbicides for a more robust integrated weed management program to help address specific field needs and challenges.

Will enable the use of five herbicides for a more robust integrated weed management program to help address specific field needs and challenges. Multiple Effective Weed Management Options: Broad-spectrum herbicide options will enable a wide range of weeds to be managed, pending EPA approval.

Broad-spectrum herbicide options will enable a wide range of weeds to be managed, pending EPA approval. Proactive Resistance Management: Enabling the use of multiple herbicides with different modes of action will help reduce the likelihood that weeds will develop resistance.

“The introduction of Vyconic soybeans is a testament to Bayer’s unwavering dedication to innovation in agriculture,” said Brian Naber, president, Crop Science North America and Australia/New Zealand Region. “We understand the challenges farmers face with weed control, and this technology underscores Bayer's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help to meet industry challenges and the evolving needs of farmers in the U.S. and worldwide.”

Vyconic soybeans have an anticipated market introduction in the United States and Canada by the 2027 planting season. In the meantime, Bayer will continue to work on the development of proprietary herbicide formulations to optimize its weed management offerings. Learn more at www.cropscience.bayer.us/traits/soybean/vyconic-soybeans.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people, and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

No dicamba may be used in-crop with Vyconic™ soybeans, unless and until approved or specifically permitted, and no dicamba formulations are currently registered for such use. Please follow www.roundupreadyxtend.com/pages/xtendimax-updates.aspx for status updates. Dicamba may harm crops that are not tolerant to dicamba.

This product is not currently available for commercial sale or commercial planting. Commercialization is dependent on multiple factors, including successful conclusion of the regulatory process. The information presented herein is provided for educational purposes only, and is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell.

Bayer is a member of Excellence Through Stewardship® (ETS). Bayer products are commercialized in accordance with ETS Product Launch Stewardship Guidance, and in compliance with Bayer’s Policy for Commercialization of Biotechnology-Derived Plant Products in Commodity Crops. Commercialized products have been approved for import into key export markets with functioning regulatory systems. Any crop or material produced from this product can only be exported to, or used, processed or sold in countries where all applicable regulatory approvals have been granted. It is a violation of national and international law to move material containing biotech traits across boundaries into nations where import is not permitted. Growers should talk to their grain handler or product purchaser to confirm their buying position for this product. Excellence Through Stewardship® is a registered trademark of Excellence Through Stewardship.

ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW PESTICIDE LABEL DIRECTIONS.

It is a violation of federal and state law to use any pesticide product other than in accordance with its labeling. NOT ALL formulations of glyphosate, dicamba, glufosinate, mesotrione, or 2,4-D are being pursued for regulatory approval for in-crop use with Vyconic™ soybeans. ONLY USE FORMULATIONS THAT ARE SPECIFICALLY LABELED FOR SUCH USES AND APPROVED FOR SUCH USE IN THE STATE OF APPLICATION. Contact the U.S. EPA and your state pesticide regulatory agency with any questions about the approval status of dicamba herbicide products for in-crop use with Vyconic™ soybeans.

Vyconic™ soybeans contains genes that confer tolerance to glyphosate, dicamba, glufosinate, mesotrione, or 2,4-D. Plants that are not tolerant to glyphosate, dicamba, glufosinate, mesotrione, or 2,4-D may be damaged or killed if exposed to those herbicides. Contact your seed brand dealer or refer to the Bayer Technology Use Guide for recommended weed control programs.

Vyconic™ is a trademark of Bayer Group. ©2025 Bayer Group. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

Kate Hayes | 314.243.1792

KHayes@HLKAgency.com

Kyel Richard | 573.356.0241

Kyel.Richard@Bayer.com