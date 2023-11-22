Bayer Championing Advancements in Radiology Pipeline and Accelerating AI Innovation

First presentation of Phase II data for the development compound gadoquatrane, Bayer’s investigational MRI contrast agent, to be presented at RSNA 2023

Comprehensive program focused on innovation in AI – hosted jointly by teams from Calantic Digital Solutions and Blackford Analysis

Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 Annual Meeting

WHIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bayer continues to advance its comprehensive Radiology portfolio with progress in the development pipeline for an investigational contrast agent as well as new innovations in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company announced that new clinical data for gadoquatrane, Bayer’s investigative macrocyclic gadolinium-based compound currently in Phase III development, will be presented at the 2023 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting – taking place from November 26 to 30 in Chicago, USA. In addition, Bayer announced four collaboration agreements, adding additional applications to its digital platform Calantic™ Digital Solutions and will announce the publication of a Bayer funded health economic modeling analysis that evaluated cost effectiveness of supplemental imaging for screening breast cancer in women with dense breasts.

The activities at RSNA reflect Bayer’s commitment as a leading company in key areas of radiology to accelerate innovation and address today’s industry challenges for the benefit of patients and their clinicians.

New clinical data for investigational contrast agent gadoquatrane being presented at RSNA 2023:

International Multicenter Phase 2 Dose Finding Study of Gadoquatrane: A Dose of 0.04 mmol Gd/ kg body weight (bw) of Gadoquatrane compared to 0.1 mmol Gd/kg bw of Gadobutrol

Background: Gadoquatrane, Bayer’s investigative macrocyclic gadolinium-based compound is currently in Phase III of development.

The Purpose of this Phase II study was to establish a dose of gadoquatrane in comparison to gadobutrol.

The Phase II results supported the further development of gadoquatrane in a broad Phase III program.

Session Number W7-SSNR13

Fostering innovation in Radiology AI

In more than 30 sessions, Bayer’s AI team composed jointly of experts from both Calantic Digital Solutions and Blackford Analysis, will share their insights to help customers advance their AI strategy – by offering various tech talks, including “Spark Tank Sessions” where early-stage app companies can learn new ways to refine their value proposition and market their AI. Bayer will also host thought leadership panel discussions with topics like regulatory challenges in the field of AI in medical imaging, app selection and leverage clinical utility frameworks to assess ROI.

Building on technology from Blackford and adding additional workflow and analytics components, Bayer’s own platform Calantic Digital Solutions delivers access to applications for medical imaging, including those enabled by AI. Calantic SPARK, Bayer’s accelerator program for medical imaging app developers to further foster innovation in radiology AI, will showcase Imagine Software and Scanslated. Bayer’s Calantic Spark is a targeted program to help radiology AI startups of all stages get to market faster by offering advice spanning medical, regulatory, reimbursement expertise, and market access. Acting as a fast-track pathway to commercialization and distribution through Calantic Digital Solutions.

New Insights into Cost Effectiveness of Supplemental Screening Modalities for Dense Breasts

During RSNA Bayer will announce the publication of a novel health economic model in the Journal of Medical Economics, funded by Bayer, analyzing cost effectiveness of supplemental imaging modalities for women with dense breasts at average and intermediate risk of breast cancer.

Bayer is also hosting an immersive tour of a radiology clinic of the future through the eyes of a patient.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/

