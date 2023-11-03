Battery Ventures Named to Inc.’s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private-equity, venture-capital and debt firms that collaboratively back entrepreneurs and accelerate growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. this week unveiled its fifth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, recognizing the private-equity, venture-capital and debt firms “with the best track record of backing entrepreneurs,” according to the publication’s selection methodology.





Battery Ventures, the 40-year-old global, technology-focused investment firm, was named to both the private-equity and venture-capital Founder-Friendly Investors lists, one of 218 firms recognized for supportive collaboration with entrepreneurs and management teams.

“Now, more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise and understanding—not just capital. These are the private-equity, venture-capital and debt firms that have founders’ backs when it comes to accelerating growth,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

“Our multi-stage investment approach allows us to partner with talented founders and management teams building category-defining technology companies at all stages of growth,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner. “On behalf of the global Battery team, I’d like to extend a special thank you to our portfolio companies, past and present, for their hard work. We look forward to the next forty years of partnership with management teams looking to impact the world through technological advancement.”

Since the firm’s founding on Batterymarch Street in Boston in 1983, Battery Ventures has raised 14 families of funds valued at more than $13 billion. The firm’s global team of over 100 employees, who work out of six offices on three continents, includes portfolio-services leaders in areas like talent, sales, marketing and business development, in addition to full-time investors who back technology and industrial technology/life-science tools companies.

To compile the 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private-equity and venture-capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private-equity, venture-capital and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

Inc. Magazine, an independent third party not associated with Battery Ventures, issued this award. Battery Ventures submitted materials and paid a fee in connection with the application. This recognition is not indicative of future performance and is solely the opinion of the party conferring the award. For more information on the award selection criteria and methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors-methodology-how-we-selected-these-firms.html.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer tech, healthcare IT and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery’s portfolio companies here.

Contacts

Media Contact

Megan O’Leary



Marketing Director, Battery Ventures



moleary@battery.com

(415) 426-5912