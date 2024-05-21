Battelle’s Innovations in Climate Resilience Conference Convenes Experts, Industry Leaders

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The third annual Battelle Innovations in Climate Resilience Conference (ICR) provided a platform for leaders and experts from policy, finance, government, industry, academia, the U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories, and policy partner Wilson Center to further plan action addressing climate change. The continued success of the growing conference means the next ICR is scheduled for April 2025 at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, DC.





Several years ago, Battelle identified a need for a cross-sectoral conference to foster idea exchange and innovation, leading to the inception of ICR22. The following year, ICR23 emphasized Bold Leaps and Action, inspiring attendees to take action to develop resilience solutions. In its latest iteration, ICR24 relocated from Columbus, OH to Washington, D.C. from April 22 (Earth Day) to April 24 with a theme of Scaling Solutions for Change, highlighting the intricate and vital interplay between policy, finance and R&D and the key role in executing practical solutions across adaptation, mitigation, and sustainability.

ICR24 programming provided thought-provoking keynotes, panel discussions and poster presentations that sparked active discussions, diverse perspectives and a comprehensive exploration of climate resilience. More than 180 innovative ideas and solutions were also showcased at two evening poster sessions. A photo gallery is available now and event proceedings will be available online soon; the Battelle LinkedIn ICR showcase page routinely posts information and ICR announcements.

The conference’s opening remarks came from Battelle’s Applied Science and Technology President, Matt Vaughan, who set the conference’s tone by highlighting the significance of “collaboration in scaling technology from application to evolution” and educating the next generation of changemakers.

Justin Sanchez, Battelle Technical Fellow and ICR chair, challenged the audience to “take tangible solutions and propel them from concept to reality in a way that positively impacts millions of people in their everyday lives.”

Wes Hall, VP of Philanthropy and Education, underscored Battelle’s commitment to accessible STEM education. Together, they awarded the Battelle National Climate Challenge to Faith Qin, a Virginia high school student, for her innovative proposal on “Biologic Wave Attenuators.”

