Battelle Wins $107 Million Task Order to Support Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection

Work will entail sustaining mission operations and responding to changes in a dynamic force health protection environment

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle was recently awarded a $107 million task order to provide ongoing Force Health Protection (FHP), analysis, assessment, and evaluation for the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC). Battelle was awarded this Task Order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (ESS) to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the R&D and S&T community.





The NMCFHPC is facing ever increasing pressures from emerging public health threats, an evolving military health enterprise, and a shifting future battlespace.

As prime contractor, Battelle will provide scientific analysis support for ongoing FHP efforts, including health risk assessment, deployment health, health surveillance, population health and health information. Battelle and its team will deliver high-value, low-risk scientific analyses and technical support, helping NMCFHPC achieve its mission and ensure mission readiness through disease prevention and health promotion in support of the National Military Strategy.

“Battelle has a long-standing relationship with NMCFHPC that encompasses over two decades of demonstrated success in support of military public health requirements and a shared vision and commitment to success. We are proud to continue this work,” said Greg Kimmel, General Manager of Battelle’s Health business.

Battelle’s work will enable the fielding of a healthy and fit force, prevention of injuries and illness, promotion of health and wellness, and protection of the force from health hazards.

“As a non-profit applied science and technology firm, we invest millions annually into research and development and has substantive benefits for the NMCFHPC mission, and that equips our scientists to tackle emerging problems in public health,” said Battelle Program Manager Amy Vinturella.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Disclaimer. “This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0005.”

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. “Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron or the Defense Technical Information Center.”

