Battelle to Grant More than $1 Million for STEM Learning to Ohio Classrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle has funded 233 grants to schools that will reach more than 68,000 Ohio students. For the third year, Battelle funded new STEM education experiences through the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grants. Funded projects span 161 public schools across the state. In total, $1,100,000 will reach students in one of seven school districts (130) across 60 Ohio counties.





“Every student should have access to the kind of quality STEM education that drives opportunity for families and leads to new jobs in their local communities,” said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network. “This program connects champions of STEM in local communities to a broad and deep network of STEM schools, STEM resources, and peer-educators.”

The grant program fosters the growth of the Ohio STEM Learning Network as a public-private partnership between Battelle and the State of Ohio. Providing more access for all students to experience quality science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education is Battelle’s top philanthropic priority.

“Battelle is proud to invest in expanding the reach of the Ohio STEM Learning Network, the state’s primary vehicle for advancing STEM across Ohio,” said Wes Hall, Vice President of Philanthropy & Education. “These grants empower educators in all corners of the state to shape the next generation of solvers.”

Awarded classrooms will receive grants of as much as $5,000.

Educators interested in future awards for the program or other supports for STEM education from the Ohio STEM Learning Network can sign up here. A complete list of awarded schools is available at this link.

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network

The Ohio STEM Learning Network is committed to helping the State of Ohio inspire and train the next generation of innovative leaders. The network operates as a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Education and Battelle.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit https://www.battelle.org/.

Awarded schools by county

Allen

Allen County ESC

Bath Middle School

Lima Shawnee High School

Ashtabula

Jefferson Sr High School

Athens

Alexander Jr. / Sr. High School

Brown

Georgetown Exempted Village Schools

Butler

Fairfield Central Elementary School

Fairfield Compass Elementary

Champaign

Graham Elementary School

Clark

Greenon Jr. High School

Clermont

Batavia High School

Clinton

East Clinton High School

Columbiana

Westgate Middle School

Cuyahoga

Innovation Academy West

Northwest School of the Arts

Shaker Heights Middle School

Strongsville Middle School

Warrensville Heights Middle School

Defiance

Ayersville Local School

Defiance Elementary

Delaware

Buckeye Valley Middle School

Oak Creek Elementary

Westerville North High School

Erie

North Point Educational Service Center

Fairfield

Amanda Clearcreek Local Schools

Franklin

Asbury Elementary

Brown Elementary

Columbus Preparatory Academy

Darby Creek Elementary

Dublin Jerome High School

Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus

French Run Elementary

Hanby Building Elementary School

Horizon Science Academy Columbus

Horizon Science Academy Elementary School

Madison Elementary

Maryland Elementary

Metro Early College High School

Noble Academy Columbus

STEM Middle at Baldwin Road Junior High

Stiles Elementary

Willard Grizzell Middle School

Worthington Kilbourne High School

Fulton

Evergreen Middle School

Greene

Greene County Career Center

Guernsey

Cambridge Intermediate School

Cambridge Primary School

Opportunity School

Hamilton

Clark Montessori High School

Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati

Indian Hill Elementary School

Indian Hill Middle School

Indian Hill Primary School

Reading Elementary School

Reading Junior Senior High School

Shroder High School

Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students

Three Rivers Elementary School

Henry

Patrick Henry Middle School

Huron

Monroeville High School

New London Elementary

New London High School

Jackson

Jackson Middle School

Jefferson

Quest Alternative School

Knox

Danville High School

Lake

iSTEM Geauga Early College High School

Lawrence

Lawrence Co.JVSD

Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School

Licking

Carson Elementary

Jackson Intermediate School

Licking Heights North

Northridge Middle School

Par Excellence STEM Academy

Summit Road STEM Elementary

Lorain

Midview East Intermediate School

Ranger High Tech Academy

Lucas

Fort Miami Elementary

Greenwood Elementary

Hawkins STEMM Academy

Hiawatha Elementary

Holland Intermediate

Marshall STEMM Academy

McKinley STEMM Academy

Meadowvale Elementary

Monac Elementary

Shoreland Elementary School

Starr Elementary

Madison

Tolles Career and Technical Center

Mahoning

Canfield Village Middle School

Hilltop Elementary School

North East Ohio Impact Academy

Valley STEM+ME2 Academy

Mercer

Marion Local Elementary

Miami

Cookson Elementary

Kyle Elementary School

Montgomery

Beavertown Elementary

Dayton Regional STEM School

Harman Elementary School

Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School

Oakview Elementary School

Robert H Studebaker

Valley View Junior High

West Carrollton Intermediate School

Westbrooke Village

Noble

Shenandoah High School

Ottawa

Genoa Area Local Schools

Oak Harbor High School

Paulding

Wayne Trace High School

Perry

New Lexington Middle School

Thornville Elementary School

Pickaway

Pickaway County Academic Success Solution (P.A.S.S.)

Pike

Western High School

Portage

Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School

James A Garfield High School

Putnam

Fort Jennings High School

Glandorf Elementary

Leipsic Elementary School

Miller City – New Cleveland Local Schools

Ottawa Elementary

Richland

Shelby City Schools

Springmill STEM Elementary

Ross

Adena Middle School

Chillicothe Intermediate School

Unioto Elementary School

Sandusky

Green Springs Elementary School

Scioto

Portsmouth High School

Seneca

North Central Academy

Shelby

Russia High School

Stark

East Canton High School

Louisville High School

STEAMM Academy

Washington Elementary / Marlington Middle School

Summit

Akron STEM High School

Coventry Elementary School

Garfield Community Learning Center

Greater Summit County Early Learning Center

Hatton Community Learning Center

NIHF STEM Middle School

Norton Elementary School

Roberts Middle School

Steel Academy

Trumbull

Howland High School

Tuscarawas

Newcomerstown Middle School

Union

Abraham Depp Elementary

Edgewood Elementary

Marysville STEM Early College High School

Van Wert

Van Wert Middle School

Warren

Little Miami Primary

Warren County Career Center

Washington

Belpre High School

Fort Frye High School

Fort Frye Middle School

Warren Elementary School

Waterford Elementary School

Wayne

Hazel Harvey Elementary

Northwestern Elementary

Triway Middle School

Williams

Bryan Elementary

Bryan Middle/High School

Wood

Lake Elementary School

Wyandot

Carey High School

Contacts

Katy Delaney



(614) 424-7208



delaneyk@battelle.org

T.R. Massey



(614) 424-5544



masseytr@battelle.org