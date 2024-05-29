Battelle Sets New Funding Record with 2024 STEM Education Grants for Innovative Central Ohio Programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle continues its commitment to fostering innovation and critical thinking skills among young students by funding a diverse new portfolio of 16 out-of-classroom education programs. These programs emphasize science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and represent Battelle’s commitment to fostering innovation and critical thinking skills. As a leading nonprofit philanthropic organization, Battelle dedicates a significant portion of its resources to STEM initiatives to equip students with the necessary skills to become future leaders and innovators.





“These creative and impactful projects will expand access to STEM education across Central Ohio,” said Wes Hall, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at Battelle. “The 2024 programs integrate diverse fields like music, agriculture, and environmental science. Through this investment, Battelle aims to spark curiosity and inspire thousands of young minds in our communities.”

This year’s sum of $985,000 brings the overall total of the grant program to more than $6.5 million in support for local STEM programming.

Following are descriptions of the winning programs:

Continued Funding:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio – The Youth Empowerment Institute at Camp Oty’Okwa: Weekend-based environmental education STEM sessions for 2nd-12th graders to foster an appreciation for nature and STEM careers.

Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center – ComicKids Headquarters v.2: Summer camps where K-5 students learn publication processes, digital software skills, and produce a student-led newspaper.

Columbus Fashion Initiative – Fashion Forward: Youth Workforce Development, STEM Education, and Enrichment Programs: Weekly and summer programs for high school students to address fashion industry challenges using technology and innovation.

Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services – Out of School Time Battelle STEAM: Exposes K-12 students to STEAM concepts through afterschool programs, project learning, and career exploration.

Friends of the Conservatory – Columbus City Schools Field Trip Scholarship Program: Scholarships for educational visits to Franklin Park Conservatory, providing access to hands-on experiences with plants, insects, and science.

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Council – Interactive Ecosystem Exploration Project: Expands environmental monitoring systems and curriculum to teach youth about environmental stewardship at Camp Ken-Jockety.

Telos – Charles Madison Nabrit Memorial Garden STEM-to-STEAM Youth Programs: Weeklong garden-based STEAM summer camps for grades 2-9, aiming to inspire a love for nature and address food security issues.

New Funding:

A Tribe for Jazz – Jazz Lab™: A mobile jazz lab will visit schools weekly, combining jazz music with science to engage students in hands-on learning about systems thinking, technology, engineering, and math.

After-School All-Stars Ohio – STEM Programming: Offers daily STEM programming, including personalized math, virtual reality experiences, and integrated science missions, for children in underserved communities.

Cathedral Land and Speed Company – Racing Simulators as Engineering and Cognitive Training Tools: High school students will use professional racing simulators in 8-week workshops to integrate STEAM concepts.

Central Community House of Columbus – Youth Are Central STEM Initiative: Supports experiential STEM programs for K-5 underrepresented youth, covering topics like biology, entrepreneurship, and agriculture.

Ohio Dominican University – Multimedia Data Storytelling in the Context of Environmental Science: High school summer camp combining data analytics, journalism, and art to study species migration patterns and create interactive presentations.

The Ohio State University, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering – Development and delivery of a STEM camp for urban youth with a space-based design challenge and inclusion of real-time space expertise: An 8-week space-themed camp for grades 1-8, featuring design challenges and interactions with space experts.

The Ohio State University, Medical Modeling, Materials and Manufacturing (M4) Division – 3D Printing with a Purpose: STEM Workshops Serving our Community: High school students collaborate with medical engineers to design and 3D print adaptive devices for peers with disabilities.

See Brilliance – STEMulating Saturday: Hands-on learning opportunities on Saturdays for PK-12 students, focusing on STEM interest and identity through problem-based learning.

TECH CORPS – The Building Blocks of Computer Science: Provides professional development for informal educators to create computer science lessons for elementary students and develop an online resource tool.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

