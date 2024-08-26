Battelle Publishes New Volume of MMPDS: The “Bible” of Aerospace Metallic Material Properties

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You’ve heard of key reference books such as Dr. Spock’s Baby and Childcare or The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Battelle’s contribution to the aerospace reference pantheon, the MMPDS Handbook, this year passed the milestone of having two approved volumes.





The Metallic Materials Properties Development and Standardization (MMPDS) Handbook, Volume II: Process Intensive Materials and Joining Technologies, also known as the MMPDS Handbook, is a manual Battelle has been producing for nearly 70 years. The newest edition, MMPDS-2024, was released for purchase on July 1st, expanded to two volumes for the first time.

“ Publishing Volume II is a significant achievement in the aerospace industry,” said Laura Dues, Battelle’s business line director for Defense and Material Solutions.

Volume II required years of coordination and collaboration with key members of the aerospace industry as well as various government entities.

Volume I includes conventional metal product forms and fasteners. It is recognized around the world as the premier source of material allowables for commercially available metal product forms. Volume II was developed to include process intensive materials and joining technologies like additively manufactured product forms and friction welded joints.

For conventional metals, Volume I contains more than 600 A- and B-Basis entries. These values meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and all departments and agencies of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for material allowables for structural components. In other words, they all recognize this Handbook as an accepted source for metallic material and fastener system allowables.

Another 1000+ S-Basis entries are also included and are approved in many circumstances. Nearly 450 unique material specifications are documented with either A/B- or S-Basis material allowables. Volume II for process intensive materials and joining technologies will publish C/D/S-Basis material allowables.

This first edition of Volume II documents the data generation and analysis framework approved by industry and government. Future revisions will include material allowable entries after data is submitted. After data is submitted to Battelle, the analysis results are reviewed and approved by the MMPDS General Coordinating Committee (GCC).

Battelle is uniquely suited to this kind of work since it calls for a broad range of skills to produce. The range of skill sets includes, but is not limited to, applied statistics; theoretical statistics; mechanical behavior of materials and mechanical fasteners; aeronautical and aerospace design practices; fatigue analysis; and how material properties are affected by processes and temperature changes.

