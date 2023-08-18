Bastille Honored in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,252 Percent

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bastille, the leader in enterprise wireless threat detection through software-defined radio, today announced the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. With a three-year growth of 1,252 percent, Bastille has emerged in the top 10% as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.





This is Bastille’s third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list and Bastille’s company growth accelerated significantly this year compared to 2022 and 2021.

“We are pleased to be named on the Inc. 5000 list and this recognition reinforces Bastille’s commitment to delivering impactful value to our customers and the industry,” said Chris Risley, CEO of Bastille Networks. “At Bastille, we are dedicated to moving the industry forward with our product innovation, committed to securing the invisible wireless attack surface, and evolving our capabilities to meet the ever-changing needs of the wireless security ecosystem.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Bastille



Bastille is the leader in enterprise wireless threat intelligence through software-defined radio. Bastille provides full visibility into the known and unknown mobile, wireless and Internet of Things devices inside an enterprise’s corporate airspace–together known as the Internet of Radios. Through its patented software-defined radio and machine learning technology, Bastille senses, identifies and localizes threats, providing security teams the ability to accurately quantify risk and mitigate airborne threats that could pose a danger to network infrastructure.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology



Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.



Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

