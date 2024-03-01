Barre Stronger with Pure Barre this March

Popular spring challenge for members and clients returns at studios North America-wide

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pure Barre®, an Xponential Fitness brand offering the most effective full-body barre workout, today announced the return of its most popular and vigorous challenge of the year, Barre Stronger. From March 1st through 31st, Pure Barre inspires members and new clients to take 20 classes in 31 days. Returning for the fifth consecutive year, tens of thousands of members can join the month-long Barre Stronger Challenge in the Pure Barre App or at a participating studio beginning March 1st.





The Barre Stronger Challenge is designed so members and new clients can experience the benefits of a consistent, well-rounded barre practice, including the newest class format, Pure Barre Define™, to enhance muscular definition and develop strength and power heading into the spring. The annual challenge ranks among Pure Barre’s most popular with over 28,000 members participating last year.

“Joining the Barre Stronger Challenge encourages our members to build new strength, flexibility and community through utilizing our four class formats throughout the challenge month,” said Cheri Tennill, Chief Marketing Officer of Pure Barre. “It’s our most physically demanding challenge of the year, so our committed teachers and the supportive Pure Barre community help motivate challengers to complete the challenge with a strong sense of empowerment and resilience.”

Offering an effective full-body workout focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for every body, Pure Barre has quickly become one of the largest franchised fitness brands in the world. Founded in 2001, the company has opened more than 600 studios and is still actively growing.

Learn more about the challenge and redeem a free new-member introductory class at https://lp.purebarre.com/barrestrongerchallenge. Members can also join the challenge through the Pure Barre app beginning March 1st or, in person, at their nearest studio.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of health and wellness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.

Contacts

Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman Public Relations, apinkowski@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300