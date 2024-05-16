Home Business Wire Barnsdall, Progress One Pole at a Time
Business Wire

Barnsdall, Progress One Pole at a Time

di Business Wire

BARNSDALL, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic Internet Provider technicians install a new telephone pole, May 15, 2024, in the city of Barnsdall. This placement marks the onset of a critical restoration effort for this Osage County community of more than 1,000 people in the wake of an EF-4 tornado, May 6. Photo by Kinetic’s Paige Sanders.




About Kinetic:

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

Category: Kinetic

Contacts

Victoria Carman

Victoria.Carman@windstream.com

Articoli correlati

Technology Industry Leader, Deepak Vedarthan, Joins VisualVault to Lead Growing Professional Services Organization.

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepak Vedarthan, a seasoned technology leader with over 22 years of experience driving digital transformation initiatives for...
Continua a leggere

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced $500 million aggregate principal...
Continua a leggere

Usio Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels up 19% versus the prior year period Reiterates Full Year 2024 Expectation...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php