Barnes & Noble Education Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal 2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights

Consolidated fiscal year 2024 GAAP revenue of approximately $1,567 million, compared to $1,543 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated fiscal year 2024 GAAP net loss from continuing operations of approximately $(63) million, compared to a net loss of $(90) million in the prior year period.

Consolidated fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations of approximately $45 million, as compared to $(8) million in the prior year period. The Company’s previously issued fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations guidance was $40 million.

The results reported in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. The Company has not yet completed its annual financial close process for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year, and its independent auditors have not completed their audit of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal 2024 full year. This update does not present all necessary information for an understanding of the Company’s results of operations for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year. As the Company completes its annual financial close process and finalizes its financial statements for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year, and as its independent auditors complete their audit of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal 2024 full year, it is possible the Company may identify items that require adjustments to the preliminary financial information set forth in this press release, and those changes could be material. The Company does not intend to update such financial information prior to the release of its final fourth quarter and full year financial results and the filing of its Form 10-K which is required to be filed on or before July 26, 2024.

Rights Offering and Other Actions



The Company continues to move forward on its previously announced proposed transactions (the “Transactions”) that will enable the Company to substantially deleverage its balance sheet, strategically invest in innovation and operate from a position of strength. The Transactions remain subject to shareholder approval and other closing conditions. Only shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of May 14, 2024 may participate in the equity rights offering (the “Rights Offering”).

Upon closing of the Transactions, which is currently expected to occur in June 2024:

BNED will receive gross proceeds of $95 million of new equity capital through a fully backstopped $45 million Rights Offering and a $50 million new equity investment (the “Private Investment”) led by Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) (“Immersion”); the Transactions are expected to infuse approximately $75 million of net cash proceeds after transaction costs;

The Company’s existing second lien lenders will convert approximately $34 million of outstanding principal and any accrued and unpaid interest into BNED Common Stock; and

The Company has received commitments to refinance its existing asset backed loan facility, pursuant to an agreement with its first lien holders, providing the Company with access to a $325 million facility (the “ABL Facility”) maturing in 2028. The refinanced ABL Facility will meaningfully enhance BNED’s financial flexibility and reduce its annual interest expense.

Through the Rights Offering, BNED will issue 900,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”) at a cash subscription price (the “Subscription Price”) of $0.05 per share. In the Rights Offering, BNED will distribute to each holder of record of its Common Stock on May 14, 2024 (the “Record Date”) one non-transferable subscription right (each, a “Subscription Right”) for every share of Common Stock owned by such holder on the Record Date, and each Subscription Right will entitle the holder to purchase 17 shares of Common Stock. Each holder that fully exercises their Subscription Rights will be entitled to Over-Subscription Rights to subscribe for additional shares of Common Stock that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised Subscription Rights, which allows such holder to subscribe for additional shares of Common Stock up to the number of shares purchased under such holder’s basic Subscription Right at $0.05 per share.

If any Subscription Rights remain unexercised upon the expiration of the Rights Offering after accounting for all Over-Subscription Rights exercised, the standby purchasers led by Immersion, Outerbridge Capital Management, LLC and Selz Family 2011 Trust will collectively purchase, at the Subscription Price, up to $45 million in shares of Common Stock not subscribed for by the Company’s stockholders.

The Company will not issue fractional shares in the Rights Offering or cash in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock. Any fractional shares of Common Stock that would be created by an exercise of the Subscription Rights will be rounded to the nearest whole share.

The Company expects that the proceeds of the offering will be used to pay expenses in connection with the Transactions and reduce the balance under the Company’s existing ABL Facility.

The shares of Common Stock to be issued upon exercise of the Subscription Rights will be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “BNED.” The Subscription Rights are non-transferable and the Company will not be listing the Subscription Rights on the NYSE or any other national securities exchange.

Neither the Company nor its Board of Directors has made or will make any recommendation to holders regarding the exercise of Subscription Rights. Holders should make an independent investment decision about whether or not to exercise their Subscription Rights based on their own assessment of the Company’s business, the Rights Offering and the other Transactions.

Questions about the Rights Offering or requests for a copy of the prospectus related to the Rights Offering may be directed to the Information Agent, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at (877) 800-5185. (Banks & Brokers may call collect: (212) 750-5833.

Other Important Information



The issuance and sale of shares of Common Stock pursuant to the Rights Offering is subject to, among other things, the approval of our stockholders at a special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to be held on June 5, 2024. If the issuance and sale of our Common Stock pursuant to the Rights Offering is not approved at the Special Meeting, then the Rights Offering will be cancelled. The Rights Offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-278799), which was declared effective on May 14, 2024. The Company reserves the right to cancel or terminate the Rights Offering at any time. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Subscription Rights or any other securities to be issued in the Rights Offering or any related transactions, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of Subscription Rights or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) From Continuing Operations (a) (b)

Dollars in millions 52 weeks ended April 27, 2024 April 29, 2023 Net loss from continuing operations $ (63.0 ) $ (90.1 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 40.0 42.2 Interest expense, net 40.4 22.7 Income tax expense 1.0 1.0 Impairment loss (non-cash) 7.2 6.0 Restructuring and other charges 19.4 10.1 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) – Continuing Operations $ 45.0 $ (8.1 )

(a) For additional information, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” in the Non-GAAP disclosure information of this Press Release. (b) Results are preliminary and unaudited. As the Company completes its annual financial close process and finalizes its financial statements for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year, and as its independent auditors complete their audit of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal 2024 full year, it is possible the Company may identify items that require adjustments to the preliminary financial information presented. Changes could be material. The Company’s Form 10-K is required to be filed on or before July 26, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information – Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company’s preliminary financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) regulations. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) interest expense and (3) income taxes, (4) as adjusted for items that are subtracted from or added to net income (loss) from continuing operations.

The non-GAAP measure included in this Press Release has been reconciled to the most comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, as follows: the reconciliation of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss) from continuing operations. All of the items included in the reconciliation are either (i) non-cash items or (ii) items that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended as a substitute for and should not be considered superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s use of this non-GAAP financial measure may be different from similarly named measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

We review this non-GAAP financial measure as an internal measure to evaluate our performance at a consolidated level and manage our operations. We believe that this measure is a useful performance measure which is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our on-going operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure provides for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone, as they exclude certain items that management believes do not reflect the ordinary performance of our operations in a particular period. Our Board of Directors and management also use Adjusted EBITDA, at a consolidated level and at a segment level, as one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting expected performance, for evaluating on a quarterly and annual basis actual results against such expectations, and as a measure for performance incentive plans. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA results provides investors useful and important information regarding our operating results, in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance.

