Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Biome Analytics Collaborate to Deliver Improved Clinical Outcomes for Cardiovascular Patients

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJH), a recognized regional leader in advanced cardiovascular services, partnered with Biome Analytics to leverage sophisticated data analytics and reporting tools to improve clinical outcomes for patients undergoing interventional cardiology procedures. Results from their efforts underscore both organizations' steadfast commitment to delivering better care while simultaneously reducing unwarranted variation and avoidable costs. Selected achievements from their partnership include:

Top-decile performance among Biome’s national benchmarks for Observed-to-Expected (O/E) ratios for bleeding events for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs),

100% adherence to the utilization of a novel contrast media calculator, which helps to predict the likelihood of an acute kidney injury (AKI) and other adverse events during PCIs,

Significant radiation exposure risk reduction for both patients and providers involved in these complex procedures,

An average cost reduction of nearly $19,000 per avoidable complication during PCIs.

Key Success Factors in Clinical Transformation

Available today for broader dissemination, a recent podcast moderated by Amber Pawlikowski, VP of Performance Improvement with Biome, delves further into several of key success factors with leaders from BJH’s clinical and operational teams. Notably, the organization is recognized for its robust data governance model and steering committees tasked with driving performance improvement, accelerated data abstraction processes, vigilance with appropriate coding and documentation using Biome’s Risk Audits, and an organization-wide commitment to continuous quality improvement.

“With Biome’s data, we can see how we compare to other like institutions, in addition to identifying areas that may require attention. This is something that we do routinely and has triggered multiple quality improvement initiatives that are well underway,” said Dr. Alan Zajarias, Professor of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis.

The ability to examine clinical, operational, and financial data in as close to real-time as possible is also helping to facilitate internal collaboration and gain buy-in for value-generating initiatives, added Casey Rowe, Director of Operations for Heart, Vascular, and Transplant Services. Speaking about Biome’s capabilities, Rowe said, “It allows all of our data from a variety of different sources to be on one integrated platform, which is key in our ability to look in real-time as to what’s going on. Biome also allows us to benchmark ourselves against peers in the industry, and that is something that is very important for us to identify areas for both growth and cost-savings. That’s where ‘rubber meets the road’ for our team in using Biome to figure out where to go with our data, and what it means to us both internally and for our community.”

Listen to the Podcast

To access the podcast and learn more about the collaboration between Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Biome Analytics, visit https://biome.io/insights/. For additional information about Biome, email info@biome.io.

About Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Located in St. Louis, Missouri, and affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital is a not-for-profit, academic medical center offering over 1,300 licensed beds and a comprehensive range of specialized care. As a part of BJC HealthCare’s integrated health network, BJH is committed to excellence in clinical care, education, and research, transforming healthcare and advancing lives through compassionate and innovative services in cardiology, oncology, neurology, and more.

About Biome Analytics

Biome Analytics partners with leading health systems to deliver advanced analytics solutions that drive clinical, financial, and operational performance improvements. By focusing on actionable insights and precision-driven interventions, Biome empowers organizations to achieve measurable outcomes across the cardiovascular service line.

Biome Analytics

