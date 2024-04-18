Home Business Wire Barnacle Parking Enters Pilot Program With the New York City Police Department
Business Wire

Barnacle Parking Enters Pilot Program With the New York City Police Department

di Business Wire

Intelligent parking enforcement device company helps the country’s largest police municipality solve parking compliance issues while improving officer safety

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnacle Parking, the producer of The Barnacle®, an intelligent parking enforcement solution with motorist self-release capabilities, today announced its engagement with the New York City Police Department (NYPD). During a pilot program, the NYPD will assess the Barnacle’s ability to improve parking management and promote fairness and efficiency for all New York City residents and visitors.


Initially, the NYPD will utilize the Barnacle in a preliminary capacity, primarily as a manual immobilization tool. As the program evolves, Barnacle Parking hopes to transition to a system where motorists can self-release and make payments directly through Barnacle. This shift promises to boost efficiency for both motorists and enforcement officers, streamlining the entire process.

“Due to its high-profile location in New York City, the largest city and media center in the U.S., parking issues are magnified for the NYPD,” explains Colin J. Heffron Sr., Executive Chairman at Barnacle Parking. “As an intelligent parking enforcement solution that provides real-time resolution for motorists, residents and visitors alike will appreciate the fair and speedy nature of The Barnacle.”

Barnacle Parking provides clients with best practices and rules of engagement that encourage “motorist first” operations. Rules of engagement include a grace period for offenders, proper signage, and a reasonable fine amount among other fair practices. Barnacle continues to work with customers and local law enforcement to understand industry changes and update these best practices in real-time.

About Barnacle Parking

Barnacle Parking empowers parking operators, business owners, corporate campuses, healthcare organizations and municipalities to redefine and enhance the parking enforcement experience for both enforcers and motorists while visibly driving compliance. The Barnacle, an intelligent parking enforcement solution, provides real-time resolution for motorists.

For more information visit www.barnacleparking.com.

Contacts

Jason Gilbreth

Jgilbreth@trevelinokeller.com
404-214-0722 ext. 114

Articoli correlati

Plus Unveils PlusVision, Deep Neural Network-Based AI Perception Software for Next-Generation Vehicles

Business Wire Business Wire -
Perception software modules offer OEMs and Tier 1s cutting-edge perception capabilitiesSANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Autonomousdriving--Plus, a global leader of autonomous...
Continua a leggere

NICE Actimize Positioned as a Leading Luminary in Financial Crime Technology in Celent’s 2024 Watchlist Screening Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
NICE Actimize was also given the 2024 XCelent award for “Breadth of Functionality,” noting strengths including entity resolution and...
Continua a leggere

Plus Unveils PlusVision, Deep Neural Network-Based AI Perception Software for Next-Generation Vehicles

Business Wire Business Wire -
Perception software modules offer OEMs and Tier 1s cutting-edge perception capabilitiesSANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Autonomousdriving--Plus, a global leader of autonomous...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php