BarkerBlue Extends Commercial Printing Capability with the Introduction of the New Canon Colorado M Series Printer

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BarkerBlue, a leader in innovative commercial printing solutions, is proud to announce the latest expansion of its printing capabilities with the acquisition of the state-of-the-art Canon Colorado M Series printer. This addition marks a significant step forward in the company’s sustainable printing practices and digital technology.





Unlike traditional printers that utilize UV curable and latex (heat curable) inks, the Canon Colorado M Series sets a new standard with its pioneering use of gel inks. These inks are uniquely cured using UV light, a process that generates less heat and consumes less energy. This proprietary technology not only enhances the efficiency of the printing process but also aligns with BarkerBlue’s commitment to environmental stewardship. The gel inks employed in the Colorado M Series are fully recyclable, underscoring our dedication to sustainable printing solutions for the benefit of both our clients and the planet.

The Canon Colorado M Series printer is equipped with exceptional features that compliment the other machines in the company’s fleet. It boasts the capability to use white ink, enabling fully opaque printing on clear or colored substrates. This feature expands the creative possibilities for our clients, allowing for more vibrant and dynamic prints on a diverse range of materials. Moreover, the printer’s ability to apply both gloss and matte varnish-like coatings in-line offers unparalleled versatility in tight-registration finishes and textures, enhancing the visual impact of the printed products.

With the introduction of the Canon Colorado M Series printer, BarkerBlue now offers a comprehensive suite of printing solutions. This new platform complements our existing UV curable and latex ink system printers, providing our clients with a broader range of printing options tailored to their unique needs. Whether it’s for high-quality commercial signage, innovative marketing materials, or custom graphics, the Colorado M Series delivers exceptional print quality, sustainability, and versatility.

“We are thrilled to integrate the Canon Colorado M Series printer into our printing arsenal,” said Gene Klein, Jr., CEO of BarkerBlue. “This investment not only demonstrates our ongoing commitment to leveraging the latest technology for superior print solutions but also reinforces our dedication to sustainable business practices. We are excited to offer our clients the enhanced capabilities of the Colorado M Series, empowering them to achieve their creative visions while contributing to a healthier environment.”

BarkerBlue is dedicated to providing top-tier commercial printing services that meet the evolving needs of our clients. With the addition of the Canon Colorado M Series printer, the company is set to lead the standards of quality, sustainability, and innovation in the commercial printing industry.

For more information about BarkerBlue’s services or to see samples from this new digital technology, contact Missie Weiss at (650) 696-2100 or mweiss@barkerblue.com.

BarkerBlue, Inc. is home to three distinct service divisions: BarkerBlue Build, BarkerBlue Manage and BarkerBlue Create. With a history of innovation and excellence, BarkerBlue Create offers a wide range of services including digital printing, signage, and custom graphic installations. Committed to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, BarkerBlue continuously strives to deliver exceptional quality and environmentally responsible printing solutions to its clients.

Contacts

Missie Weiss



(650) 696-2100



mweiss@barkerblue.com

BarkerBlueCreate.com