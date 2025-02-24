Barclays Launches Barclays Live: A Next-Generation Client Research Portal

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Barclays announces the launch of Barclays Live, a reimagined client research portal designed to deliver a bespoke experience, tailored to the unique needs of every client. With a sleek interface, enhanced navigation, and cutting-edge analytical tools, Barclays Live empowers clients to seamlessly access critical market insights, anticipate industry trends and make data-led decisions.

Key Features of New Barclays Live

Hubs: The command centre for evolving market themes

‘Hubs’ bring key market themes into focus, delivering cross-asset expert opinions, Signature reports, events and data - all in one streamlined location. From Deepseek to Tariffs 2.0, Hubs illuminate the market themes most important to our clients.

Flip Card: Seeing both sides of the story

‘Flip-Cards’ provide easy-to-digest scenario analysis on a single topic, allowing clients to explore alternative scenarios and empowering them to assess diverse viewpoints and form well-rounded views on key market trends and events.

“We designed Barclays Live with our clients at the forefront, recognising that they each have unique needs when it comes to research and insights,” said Brad Rogoff, Global Head of Research at Barclays. “This next-generation platform will empower clients with the tools and information they need to navigate market trends and make informed decisions with confidence.”

Votes from the Street’s largest investors rank Barclays as the #3 firm for Global Fixed Income, #5 for European Equity Research and #8 for U.S. Equity Research, according to 2024 Extel surveys.

About Barclays

Barclays is a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank.

