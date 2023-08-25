Barclays appoints two new senior leaders into its Technology Investment Banking team

Barclays appoints Emma Taylor as Global Head of Internet Coverage, and Carmen Chan as a Managing Director of Internet Coverage within Technology Investment Banking

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barclays today announces the appointments of Emma Taylor as Global Head of Internet Coverage and Carmen Chan as a Managing Director of Internet Coverage within the Technology Investment Banking business.





Ms. Taylor joins Barclays with close to 20 years of experience in Technology Banking, most recently as a Managing Director on the Internet Investment Banking team at Goldman Sachs. In this role she advised large cap and emerging internet clients across a diverse range of sectors including marketplaces, eCommerce enablement, online travel, digital health, and advertising. She has experience advising clients globally across North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and was based in Hong Kong from 2018 to 2021 where she covered large cap technology companies in China and the broader Asian region.

“Emma brings to Barclays and our clients an important global perspective having lived and worked in both the US and Asia covering the Internet sector for close to 20 years,” says Kristin Roth DeClark. “She is a highly regarded thought leader in the Internet space, and her deep relationships with key industry players will deliver great benefits for clients and our franchise.”

Ms. Chan joins Barclays from Noom where she was VP, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. In that role, Ms. Chan was responsible for building out the corporate development function and evaluating acquisitions in the healthcare and wellness space, scaling the finance function for public readiness, and supporting the CEO and CFO in fundraising, including Noom’s $540M Series F raise in 2021.

Prior to joining Noom in 2021, Ms. Chan worked on the Internet Investment Banking team at Goldman Sachs in New York where she has broad experience across consumer subscription, digital healthcare and wellness, direct-to-consumer retail, e-commerce, fashion and luxury, marketplaces, online travel, SMB enablement and streaming. She has served as lead advisor on capital markets and M&A transactions on the advisory side across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, combined with fundraising and buy-side M&A experience in the technology space.

“Carmen’s expertise and experience perfectly complements our existing Internet banking team, and her appointment is further evidence of our commitment to continuing to operate a top-tier Technology franchise,” says Kristin Roth DeClark.

The appointments of Ms. Taylor as Global Head of Internet Coverage and Ms. Chan as a new Managing Director on the team are the latest in a number of important strategic hires for Barclays, and further demonstrate a continued commitment to investing in industry-leading talent within the Corporate and Investment Bank.

