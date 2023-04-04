“Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer Partners with Consumer Tech Start-Up chargeFUZE to Bring Innovation to Bars & Restaurants

With Taffer’s Guidance, chargeFUZE Intends to Bring More Power to the People

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#chargefuze–Shared power bank industry leader chargeFUZE announced today that hospitality expert and star of “Bar Rescue” (Paramount Network) Jon Taffer has teamed up with the company to advise and help promote the benefits their innovative phone charging stations can bring to the bar and restaurant industry. chargeFUZE is the industry leader paving the shared power bank landscape with a charging solution for customers that not only elevates the guest experience, but also provides for an increased revenue opportunity for businesses.

“We’ve all had low-battery anxiety. You are at a dinner and your phone battery is about to disconnect you from your outside world. Guest experience is paramount when it comes to food and beverage establishments, and we have seen chargeFUZE enhance the guest experience by providing a much needed service and consistently increase consumer dwell time, which can lead to additional revenue opportunities. Bars and restaurants need chargeFUZE,” says Taffer.

chargeFUZE has heavily emerged on the scene over the last 18 months, garnering large-scale enterprise adoption in the sharable power bank space. chargeFUZE’s kiosks, which are equipped with shared power banks, are offered across a vast majority of industry’s, from bars & restaurants, sports, hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle retail, healthcare, gaming, and more. They are aiming to create cross-industry ubiquity in offering their innovative utility to guests anywhere they go by allowing them to rent high speed portable phone chargers from any of their autonomous phone charging stations; enabling them to charge their phones while keeping their device in their possession.

Taffer went on to say, “In order to keep patrons happy, engaged, and coming back for future dining experiences, businesses need to perfect all aspects of their customer experience. Everything matters. chargeFUZE allows patrons to remain comfortable without compromising their experience.”

chargeFUZE currently offers their service in thousands of venues nationally and is growing rapidly month over month. Currently, they power over 50% of professional sports venues in the U.S. and work with some of the largest venue operators, retailers, and food and beverage establishments, including Westfield Malls, Simon Property Group, ASM Global, Oak View Group, Live Nation Entertainment, and many more.

chargeFUZE co-founder Ryan Levy said, “Aligning with Jon just makes sense. It’s obvious. As market ubiquity and consumer expectation for chargeFUZE remain our over-arching goals, we need to continue redlining market penetration. Jon’s expertise in localized bars and restaurants will only help accelerate an already fast-growing vertical in our business.”

Brandon Afari, chargeFUZE co-founder, added that “We’ve seen that bars and restaurants who offer their guests chargeFUZE not only drive additional revenue to their business via chargeFUZE itself, but also by keeping guests on site longer and spending more. Working on both enterprise and localized approaches to scale our out-of-home phone charging network are equally meaningful when it comes to shaping consumer behavior to rely on chargeFUZE. We have already started to see consumer expectation change with venues that offer chargeFUZE, and we are now starting to see it with smaller localized bars and restaurants. We can’t think of a better partner for us than Jon, given his reach and expertise in the food and beverage space.”

About chargeFUZE

chargeFUZE is the nation’s leading and most innovative provider of high-speed, on-the-go phone charging stations. They are making the experience of mobile charging ubiquitous by allowing users to rent a portable charger on the go from any of their kiosks and return anywhere in their network. chargeFUZE’s comprehensive network of smart kiosks enables users to charge their phones anywhere, and never miss a moment of the action, the event or their experience. When they’re done, users can easily return the portable charger at any chargeFUZE kiosk nationwide in over 25 states. They are currently powering guest experiences across sports, entertainment venues, music festivals, experiential retail, hospitality venues, casinos, hospitals, universities, restaurants, bars and many more. To see if your business qualifies for a free chargeFUZE station, or to purchase your very own @chargeFUZE charging station for your business, please visit www.chargefuze.com/qualify. More information available at www.chargefuze.com, contact@chargefuze.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure now in its eighth season. His latest endeavor is Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon, a rich, bold bourbon whiskey with notes of vanilla and toffee inspired by his years of cocktail and culinary creations. In 2019, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which debuted in Atlanta in 2020 with several locations open across the US and more in development. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern foods, and the latest advancements in restaurant technologies. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is a best-selling author having written three books: “Raise the Bar,” “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” and his newest book “The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com.

Contacts

chargeFUZE



www.chargefuze.com/qualify

contact@chargefuze.com