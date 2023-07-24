Banuba TINT Virtual Try-On Platform Expands Product Types and Adds a Gift Selection Feature

The latest TINT update adds support for jewelry and accessories, as well as an option to select products that would fit somebody else.





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIMakeup–Banuba TINT development team has released a new update. Its main features are expanded product types and gift selection. They will improve end-user experience, as well as boost sales for the businesses that implement the platform.

The first addition is support for items other than makeup. TINT started out as a platform for decorative and care cosmetics, but now it allows to try-on other products:

Headwear

Rings

Necklaces

Scarves

Bracelets/Watches

Sunglasses/Eyeglasses

This means that brands that sell a wide range of goods can get more benefit from TINT.

The second major addition is gift selection. It is intended for the users that need to select a fitting product for someone else. They can upload a picture of the person, and the recommendations AI will suggest items that will help enhance that individual’s natural looks.

Not only does this simplify the process for people who aren’t well-versed in cosmetics, but also eases the workload on the shop staff. And shy customers won’t have to ask for help.

‘The new version of TINT expands the scope of brands that would benefit from implementing it, improves business outcomes across the board, and increases the user experience,’ said Pavel Kulagin, Product Manager of TINT.

About Banuba

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 7 years on the market, pioneering face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Besides online try-on solutions for makeup, headwear, jewelry, glasses, and more, it offers a Face filters SDK and Video Editor SDK – ready-made modules to apply effects and edit videos.

