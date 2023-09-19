Banuba Releases Video Editor SDK v1.30.0 Showcasing Innovative UI and Streamlined Integration

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARSDK–Banuba, a leading augmented reality software vendor, is thrilled to announce the release of Version 1.30.0 of their Video Editor SDK. This latest update brings a range of exciting features and improvements, including a sleek new user interface and even faster integration capabilities.





Banuba’s Video Editor SDK has long been recognized as a powerful tool for developers seeking to incorporate video editing with augmented reality elements into their applications. With Version 1.30.0, Banuba has raised the bar even higher by introducing a visually stunning user interface that enhances the overall user experience. The sleek new design not only adds a touch of elegance but also ensures intuitive navigation and effortless interactions within the editor. While it retains the customizability of the previous versions, the default UI is now on the cutting edge of the latest design trends. You can see it in action here.

In addition to the enhanced UI, Banuba has focused on optimizing integration speed in this new release. Thanks to updated SDK package, developers can now seamlessly integrate it into their applications with even greater efficiency, saving valuable time and resources. The improved integration process empowers developers to unlock the full potential of augmented reality in their applications faster than ever before.

As a premier AR software vendor, Banuba continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enable developers to create captivating augmented reality experiences. The release of Version 1.30.0 solidifies Banuba’s position as a leader in the industry, offering developers an unrivaled toolkit for incorporating video editing with augmented reality into their applications.

Banuba invites developers and businesses to explore the new features and capabilities of the Video Editor SDK Version 1.30.0. This product is commonly used in dedicated video/photo editing apps, social media, eCommerce, eLearning and other domains.

About Banuba

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 7 years on the market, pioneering face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Banuba provides software development kits (SDKs) for augmented reality and video editing, as well as ready-to-integrate solutions for virtual try-on on face, hair and hand.

Contacts

Email: pr@banuba.com

Banuba official blog: https://www.banuba.com/blog

Banuba on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/banuba

Banuba on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BanubaFaceAR