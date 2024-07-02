Banner Bank Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

WALLA WALLA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Banner Bank released its 2023 ESG Report. The report identifies ongoing practices and recent accomplishments in the areas of environmental risk and impact management, social responsibility (including diversity, equity and inclusion), and governance. Report highlights include:





Operating our business in a way that aligns with the highest ethical standards and effective governance practices. We maintained our mature ethics program and further refined our strong governance and risk management practices, including enhancements to several policies and processes and introducing a new policy on the ethical and responsible use of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI).

Continuing to focus on meeting the needs of our clients and the communities we serve. We originated a record amount for affordable housing loans to help reduce housing insecurity. We also provided extensive financing to local businesses and public infrastructure projects to enhance and strengthen the communities we serve.

Advancing efforts to incorporate corporate sustainability practices in our day-to-day business activities, including recycling, reducing e-waste, reducing energy consumption and undertaking efficiency projects. We also made important strides in maturing our Climate Risk Management Program, including forming a Climate Risk Working Group. Our updated Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report benchmarks our progress calculating our carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. The TCFD Report is linked within the ESG Report.

Retaining and developing our ambitious, skilled employees, including continuing to foster a culture that supports team members and provides equal opportunity as they build long-term, rewarding careers. For example, as a direct result of feedback from our 2023 DEI employee survey, we launched two new Employee Resource Groups: one dedicated to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) employees, and another for Veterans.

Additionally, the 2023 ESG report includes disclosures prepared using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the financial sector that we determined to be most relevant to our business, as well as a link to our full SASB report.

“Our environmental, social and governance actions are helping us stay deeply connected and responsive to the needs of all our stakeholders,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO of Banner Corporation and Banner Bank. “In 2023, we continued to evolve our approach to ESG. Although going above and beyond to support our communities has always been part of what we do at Banner, in the last few years we’ve made significant strides in formalizing how we communicate our impact. With this year’s report, we continue that momentum, share our progress and recognize accomplishments.”

To learn more about the Bank’s ESG efforts and view the report, please visit www.bannerbank.com/esg

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $15.5 billion bank holding company operating one commercial bank—Banner Bank—in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.

