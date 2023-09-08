Home Business Wire Bankjoy Selected to Demo its Digital Banking Platform with its Newest Neobank...
Bankjoy Selected to Demo its Digital Banking Platform with its Newest Neobank Client at FinovateFall 2023

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bankjoy, a leading digital banking provider, has been selected to demo its digital banking platform with its newest neobank client at FinovateFall 2023. The demo will showcase how Bankjoy’s modern suite of digital banking services empower neobanks to offer more value for their customers.


Bankjoy delivers modern banking technology, including mobile and online banking to regional banks, neobanks and credit unions. The company’s award-winning platform enables digital banks and neobanks to target specific markets and demographics with a superior digital banking experience while maintaining their existing core system via the parent or chartered bank.

At FinovateFall, attendees will witness how Bankjoy’s seamless user experience, state-of-the-art visual design, advanced digital features, and its ability to integrate with various core platforms and third parties, make it an excellent fit for neobanks aiming to offer more value to their retail and commercial customers.

“For over a decade, FinovateFall has built a reputation as the world’s premier fintech showcase and neobanks are among the latest industry disruptors to emerge in the market,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Strategy at Finovate. “We are pleased to have Bankjoy onstage at Finovate again this year, this time with a neobank as their co-presenter. We look forward to seeing an exciting demo from two forward-thinking organizations.”

“According to a report, the global neobanking market was valued at $66 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 55% from 2023 to 2030,” said Michael Duncan, CEO and Founder of Bankjoy. “As neobanks continue to gain traction in the market, it’s crucial that these organizations have the right technology to roll out a feature-rich user experience that ensures the financial needs of their target customers are met.”

Duncan adds, “We’re thrilled to be at Finovate once again and show how our intuitive digital banking platform is an excellent fit for neobanks.”

Engineered by financial services executives, Bankjoy’s modern banking technology includes mobile and online banking, e-statements, online account opening, online loan origination, as well as other features, such as conversational AI. Bankjoy continues to evolve its digital product offerings, rolling out several new features, functionalities, and integrations in the last 12 months, such as its new, standalone online account opening solution and its recently upgraded Business Banking platform, which Bankjoy demoed at FinovateFall 2022.

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partner, Y Combinator-, and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

Contacts

Mallory Griffin

York Public Relations

mallory@yorkpublicrelations.com
706-830-0868

