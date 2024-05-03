Bankjoy Hosts Largest Client Conference Yet at Elevate 2024

Bankjoy held its client conference in Napa, California April 17-19

DETROIT, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading digital banking provider, Bankjoy hosted its client conference at Elevate 2024, which was held April 17-19 in Napa, California at the Silverado Resort. Executives from financial institutions across the U.S., including banks and credit unions of various sizes, as well as neobanks and several of Bankjoy’s fintech partners, participated in the event to network, collaborate and learn about the latest trends shaping financial services.





Elevate 2024 provided bank and credit union leaders an exclusive opportunity to network with fellow Bankjoy clients and peers, get a first-hand look at the company’s newest product innovations, and more. With a highly-curated agenda that featured renowned speakers and industry experts, Elevate attendees exchanged insights on the most pressing topics and trends impacting financial institutions today.

This year’s event featured Mark Weber, CEO of Strum as the opening keynote speaker, where he revealed proven best practices for driving deposit growth in the current economic environment and the increasingly important role that personalization plays in growing wallet share with customers and members.

Elevate also featured a variety of engaging breakout sessions and interactive client panel discussions, including:

Solving the Deposit Dilemma: Strategies for Growth – Led by Bankjoy’s SVP, Shaw Taylor; along with client panelists, Casey Bacon, CEO of Statewide Credit Union; Vikki Sifuentes, EVP of Coca-Cola Credit Union; and Ned Palmer, COO of Panacea Financial

– Led by Bankjoy’s SVP, Shaw Taylor; along with client panelists, Casey Bacon, CEO of Statewide Credit Union; Vikki Sifuentes, EVP of Coca-Cola Credit Union; and Ned Palmer, COO of Panacea Financial Empowering Local Businesses: A Panel with Impact – featuring Bryan Bast, Principal Vice President of Lafayette Federal Credit Union; Traoney Harris, EVP and COO of Live Life FCU; and Bankjoy’s Senior Sales Engineer, David Slaughter

– featuring Bryan Bast, Principal Vice President of Lafayette Federal Credit Union; Traoney Harris, EVP and COO of Live Life FCU; and Bankjoy’s Senior Sales Engineer, David Slaughter Hear How Sub-Brands Are Helping to Drive Growth at Leading FIs – featuring Adam Brown, CEO of Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union; and Ryan Hildebrand, EVP and Chief Innovation Officer at Bankwell Financial Group

Attendees also got a first-hand look at Bankjoy’s latest product innovations and enhancements, including:

Advanced Fraud Defense: Safeguarding Clients in the Digital Age – Presented by Weiwei Duncan, Bankjoy Founder & COO and Brent VanderMeide, Bankjoy Director of Platform

– Presented by Weiwei Duncan, Bankjoy Founder & COO and Brent VanderMeide, Bankjoy Director of Platform Introducing JoyCompass: A New Era In Financial Empowerment – Presented by Weiwei Duncan

– Presented by Weiwei Duncan Banking on AI and the Dawn of Joy 2.0 – Presented by Mike Duncan, Bankjoy Founder & CEO and Brent VanderMeide

“From the beginning, Bankjoy’s mission has been to empower community financial institutions to help their customers and members thrive financially in today’s digital-first world. These institutions play an essential role in our economy and in the lives of everyday consumers,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “Elevate gave us an opportunity to connect in-person with our valued clients and exchange perspectives on top-of-mind trends, industry challenges, as well as best practices for spurring deposit and relationship growth. We’ve already received positive feedback from attendees about the sessions and topics covered. Given the success, our team anticipates another successful client conference in 2025.”

“Elevate was a worthwhile experience. The agenda sessions were especially relevant for financial institution executives and attendees walked away with actionable insights and strategies that could be applied within their own organization,” said Casey Bacon, CEO of Statewide Credit Union. “Between the energizing opening keynote from Mark Weber, the breakout sessions, and the networking activities in Napa, Elevate was an excellent event and I’m looking forward to future Bankjoy user conferences.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking with clients. Bankjoy is backed by Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and CheckAlt. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

Contacts

Mallory Griffin



York Public Relations



mallory@yorkpublicrelations.com

706-830-0868