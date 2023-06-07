Bankers Helping Bankers Fund (BHB Fund) Invests in Community Capital to Propel Growth of Nationwide Loan Marketplace

Digital loan marketplace and analytics provider accelerates expansion to meet demands of new partnerships and network growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#communitybanking—Community Capital Technology Inc. (“Community Capital”), an enterprise loan marketplace and analytics platform, today announced it has secured an investment from the BHB Fund, a venture capital fund “for community banks, by community banks.” The BHB Fund is managed by Latitude38 Venture Partners, in partnership with the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) and FedFis, and joins several other experienced Fintech investors in this investment round.

The Company will deploy the funding to evolve its technology platform and expand operational teams – all with a focus on launching and scaling new strategic partnerships and reinforcing the firm’s leadership in modernizing the secondary loan market.

Garrett Smith, Community Capital’s Founder and CEO, said, “We are exceptionally pleased to have the BHB Fund investing. Given their parterships with community banks, focus on financing technology solutions for these institutions, and collective Fintech experience, the confidence they have placed in us affirms our value proposition. This capital endorsement highlights that our platform is the preferred liquidity management solution for community financial institutions.”

The funding announcement comes as the Company has cemented two significant new partnerships in 2023. With these large-scale relationships, Community Capital will soon provide access to nearly 1,800 financial institutions nationwide. Today, the peer-to-peer loan marketplace has over $1.1 billion in active, proprietary deal flow, and supports the balance sheet optimization needs of a diverse network of loan originators and capital partners, including regional banks, community banks, credit unions, RIAs, and direct lenders, along with service and technology providers that support these institutions.

“Our core investment principles are embodied by Community Capital. The technology platform is transforming the way financial institutions manage balance sheet risk and return, delivering actionable intelligence and insights to participants, along with significant process efficiencies to secondary loan market transactions. There is strong industry demand for this solution, and we are proud to contribute to the next stage of the Company’s growth as it scales its bank network, product, and team,” said Richard Leggett, BHB Fund Managing Partner.

Neeraj Vohra, BHB Fund Managing Partner added, “Our Team has successfully backed a number of Fintech companies and we are impressed with the product and organization that Community Capital has built. Their rapid growth and adoption by community-focused financial institutions across the country reflects the increasing demand for the tools, transparency, and access to streamline loan transactions. We anticipate great things ahead, and are excited to support the Company as they continue to deploy and grow strategic partnerships across the U.S.”

About Community Capital Technology Inc. (“CCT”). Community Capital’s loan transaction marketplace technology provides Regional Banks, Community Banks, CUSOs, Credit Unions, and other non-bank originators or credit investors, a simpler, more cost effective and transparent way to buy, sell and/or participate out loans of any type. Member firms are efficiently able to find relevant opportunities or capital partners, actively manage balance sheet risk, and drive returns, resulting in better access to capital for their clients and communities. Visit www.communityct.com to learn more and follow on LinkedIn.

About Bankers Helping Bankers Fund. The Bankers Helping Bankers Fund is a fintech venture fund that enables community banks to invest in bank technology companies. The Fund has several bank friendly strategic partners, including IBAT (Independent Bankers Association of Texas), FedFis (FI market intelligence and advisory firm), and Camden Fine (former ICBA President), and community bank investors. The Fund is built “for community banks, by community banks”, providing them with a dual set of benefits: exposure to a diversified portfolio of fintech investments that improve the competitiveness and efficiency of banks, and the potential to earn outsize venture capital returns that are uncorrelated to traditional bank operations. The Fund’s primary investment thesis is built on three core “here and now” community bank strategic priorities: (i) growth via deposits and expansion of products and services, (ii) insights and intelligence about customers and internals at the bank, and (iii) operational efficiency across all functions (back office, compliance, etc.). For more information, visit bhbfundvc.com.

About Latitude38 Venture Partners. Latitude38 Venture Partners is an investment management firm that is the General Partner for The Bankers Helping Bankers Fund. Latitude38 Venture Partners is led by Managing Partners Neeraj Vohra and Richard Leggett, who each have over 30 years of investing, operating and financial technology experience.

