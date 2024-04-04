Banish Tap Water Contaminants With the World’s Most Advanced Kitchen Water Purification System From Bluewater Delivering Unique IoT ‘Liquid Rock’ Mineralisation and the O Water Quality Monitor

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amid evidence of how municipal tap water is contaminated by toxic ‘forever chemicals’ such as PFAS, Sweden’s water purifier and beverage brand Bluewater today launched its ground-breaking Kitchen Station 1™ water purification system that removes up to 99.97 percent of toxic chemicals and other contaminants. More, the Bluewater Kitchen Station not only ensures tapwater is squeaky clean, but also adds a unique blend of liquified minerals harvested from age-old northern Swedish mountains for enhanced health.





The mineral solution — dubbed ‘Liquid Rock’ by Bluewater — is delivered via an IoT infuser system steered by a smartphone app allowing users to adjust the mix of minerals according to their taste and wellbeing preferences. Nor do the benefits stop there. Integrated into the system is the Bluewater O, a control enabling easy switching between municipal water and the purified water. The O allows users to visually check water quality by shifting from an orange shade during the water purification process to an all-blue colour when fit to drink.

“The Kitchen Station 1 is the world’s most advanced kitchen water purification solution meeting the desire of modern consumers for healthier lifestyle options,” said Bluewater CEO Bengt Rittri. He adds: “An aesthetically pleasing yet functional addition to any kitchen, the Bluewater Kitchen Station boldly unveils the future of water purification while ending the need for single-use plastic bottles!”

In March, a Bluewater poll of 2,000 men and women in London indicated that 4 out of 10 Londoners do not trust tap water. The reality behind those fears was underlined by an investigation by Bluewater at three locations across London – Battersea, Harrow, and Heathrow – that revealed worryingly high levels of toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’.

The Bluewater Kitchen Station 1™ is the result of intense R&D, which included identifying the perfect mix of minerals needed to deliver a health-enhancing formula. The result utilizes minerals sourced from virgin Swedish mountain rock that are liquified hygienically and bottled to be added to the purified water via a unique dosing system.

The ‘heart’ of the Bluewater Kitchen Station 1™ is the brand’s state-of-the-art Spirit compact under-sink purifier, which delivers up to 900 liters of purified water daily. The Spirit harnesses Bluewater’s unique SuperiorOsmosis™ filtration solution, verified to remove toxic PFAS chemicals.

The Bluewater Kitchen Station 1™ is easy to install and maintain. It utilizes a customer’s existing tap, making it a game-changer for health-aware consumers with top-of-the-range kitchens or living in rental accommodation. Priced at £4,150, the Kitchen Station is available directly from Bluewater or via select dealers.

About Bluewater Group

Founded 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden, Bluewater has set its sights on being the world’s most planet-friendly water purification and beverage company by innovating and marketing disruptive hydration solutions for home, work, and play. Bluewater products are available globally to consumers, hotel and catering operations, event and venue organizations, and educational institutions.

