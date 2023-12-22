BANDAI: “UNION ARENA English version” Announcement Program

Get the latest information and hear the comments from voice actors!

The release in North America is set for Oct. 2024!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BANDAI’s Card Business Dept. is holding an online announcement program on Dec. 27, 2023, at 6:00 PM (PST)/9:00 PM (EST) titled “BANDAI CARD GAMES ANNOUNCEMENT – UNION ARENA -English- release confirmed!”









“UNION ARENA English version” is the English version of the Japanese card game “UNION ARENA” released in March 2023 which is very popular in Japan and other Asian countries. It’s a trading card game that lets many popular anime and game titles battle using one set of rules. This time, it will not be only a simple localization of the Japanese to English. The titles included in the lineup will be selected especially for North America and the brand logo, card back will also be specially designed for this English release as well.

The first three titles, “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War,” “HUNTER X HUNTER,” and “Jujutsu Kaisen,” to kick things off at the release are all very popular in North America as well. During the announcement program, the products will be introduced along with some of the special features, etc., planned for the English release.

Also, to commemorate the English version announcement, Masakazu Morita (voices Ichigo Kurosaki in the TV Anime “BLEACH”), Megumi Han (voices Gon in the TV Anime “HUNTER X HUNTER”), and Junya Enoki (voices Yuji Itadori in the TV Anime “Jujutsu Kaisen”) all provided comments that will be shared during the announcement.

The content is sure to appeal to trading card game fans, character fans, anime fans, as well as other people so please join the online announcement program on the day of!

What is UNION ARENA English version?

BANDAI released this “common rules trading card game” in March 2023 in Japan and it is currently available in some other countries in Asia as well. To explain further, it’s a trading card game that lets many popular titles battle each other in one game using one set of rules. Once a person learns the rules, they will be able to play with any of the participating anime and game titles, which has already made it very popular, and many titles have already been added in Japan.

The cards will be localized into English for this North America release. The brand logo, back of the cards, etc. will also be unique designs for the English version. The first three titles joining at the release will be “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War,” “HUNTER X HUNTER,” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.” More details are coming in the announcement program, so don’t miss it!

Official website: https://www.unionarena-tcg.com/na/

“BANDAI CARD GAMES ANNOUNCEMENT – UNION ARENA -English- release confirmed!” Details

[Date] December 27, 2023 (Wed.)

[Room Opens] 5:30 PM~ (PST) / 8:30 PM~ (EST)

[Program Starts] 6:00 PM~ (PST) / 9:00 PM~ (EST)

[Cast]

MaXwell Powers (MC)



Akari Fujimoto (English version producer)



Mizuki Natsuhara (Overseas marketing executive)

[Guest Message]

Masakazu Morita



Megumi Han



Junya Enoki

[Content]

This announcement program will be held using the online platform “BANDAI CARD GAMES Metaverse Lobby.” It is a 3D space and service made for trading card game fans in which users create their own unique avatar, use the chat or emote functions to find others to have an online card game battle with. For this announcement program there will even be a specially made room so everyone can enjoy attending it together even more.

As an exclusive bonus for this announcement program, players can create an avatar with a “BLEACH” or “HUNTER X HUNTER” costume. The announcement will be mainly the English version Producer introducing the product, sharing some of the special features that are exclusive to the English release, events plans, sharing card illustrations, etc. There will even be a chance to play an online trial of the game. There will also be a free present campaign participants can enter (Limited to users living in North America). Further details about the campaign will be on the application page available on the day of the announcement program.

That’s not all, there is also celebratory comments from Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki in TV Anime “BLEACH”), Megumi Han (Gon in TV Anime “HUNTER X HUNTER”), and Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori in TV Anime “Jujutsu Kaisen”) that fans won’t want to miss!

URL: https://union-arena-us.bandaicardgames-metaverselobby.com/

(Held in the online platform “BANDAI CARD GAMES Metaverse Lobby”)



*Attendees are responsible for any costs required to connect to the internet.



*Afterwards it can be seen archived on BANDAI CARD GAME’s official Youtube Channel, Official Bandai Card Games Channel (https://www.youtube.com/@BANDAICARDGAMES).



*Participating in the program’s present campaign (North America only) will require logging in with a BNID.



*This Campaign is open only to legal residents of the contiguous United States and Canada who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of primary residence.



GIVEAWAYS ARE VOID OUTSIDE THE CONTIGUOUS U.S. AND CANADA.



BNID Registration Page: https://www.bandainamcoid.com/

Guest Voice Actor Details

Masakazu Morita



Masakazu Morita was born on October 21st, 1972 in Tokyo. He made his voice acting debut in 2001 as the protagonist Tidus in the video game “Final Fantasy X.” His notable roles include Ichigo Kurosaki in “BLEACH,” Shin in “Kingdom,” Barnaby Brooks Jr. in “Tiger & Bunny,” and many others. He also works as an actor, stage performer, and narrator, among other activities.

Megumi Han



Her voice acting career took off with the role of HUNTERxHUNTER’s main character Gon Freecss. She also does the voices for Kana Arima in “Oshi no Ko”, Otama in “ONE PIECE”, Seira Mas in “Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin”, Atsuko Kagari in “Little Witch Academia”. In 2017 she even won Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 11th Seiyu Awards. She’s a very talented voice actress with a wide range.

Junya Enoki



A voice actor born in Tokyo on October 19, his anime works include Yuji Itadori in “JUJUTSU KAISEN”, Pannacotta Fugo in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind”, Nasa Yuzaki in “TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You”, Lucia Yonazuki in “Shadowverse”, Horikawa Kunihiro in the “Touken Ranbu” Series, and Jack in “BEASTARS”. He has also voiced characters in movies such as Senjuro Rengoku from “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train” and Jona Bashta from “Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative”.



His hobbies and special abilities include going for walks and practicing kendo.

