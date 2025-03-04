Bandai Namco Kicks-Off Year-Long Celebration to Commemorate PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary

“Make imPACt” Anniversary Campaign is Captured in a Creative Trailer along with Planned Museum and Major Sporting Events, Brand Activations and Experiences, a Partnership with the American Red Cross, and Multiple Brand Collaborations

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is commemorating PAC-MAN™’s 45th Anniversary with an unprecedented year-long campaign. Featuring a host of activities and partnerships celebrating the legendary gaming icon’s legacy in entertainment and popular culture, fans from around the world are invited to join in this momentous milestone. The campaign planned to run throughout 2025 and into early 2026 revolves around the theme of “imPACt” to capture how one of video games’ original icons has spanned generations and is now recognized around the world as Bandai Namco’s ambassador of fun and goodwill.

Born on May 22, 1980, PAC-MAN immediately gained a following as an innovative and fun classic arcade game and quickly rose to pop culture fame. With notable brand recognition around the world, the PAC-MAN brand is one of the most beloved on the planet and continues to thrive as he enters his 45th year of entertaining fans of all ages.

To capture this enduring legacy, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is debuting a visually stunning trailer that takes fans on a nostalgic journey. Directed by Miles Cable of Bodega Virtual and produced by LEFT, the trailer is brought to life entirely in Unreal Engine® to showcase the icon across multiple eras while reimagining his world with modern visuals and dynamic storytelling.

Watch PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary trailer here: https://youtu.be/DrpS9vcBefQ.

The anniversary celebration will also include a variety of fun opportunities focused on making and creating an “imPACt” in gaming, food, lifestyle and community through partnerships and events planned all year long.

For players, a new game is set to launch this year titled SHADOW LABYRINTH™, a 2D action platformer with a genre-twisting alternate take on the PAC-MAN IP. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. will be sharing more details on this exciting new title in the coming months. Additionally, PAC-MAN™ Simulator on Roblox, a collaboration with Supersocial, will let “Robloxians” play through 45th anniversary-themed adventures. Fans can get their hands on a series of special-edition gaming PAC-MAN accessories for Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox One / Xbox Series platforms by PowerA as well as new 45th Anniversary playable electronic toys by dreamGEAR and arcade machines by Arcade1Up.

Ever wonder what a Ghost or Power Pellet tastes like? A PAC-MAN™ cookbook filled with tasty recipes will be released by Insight Editions later this year.

Sports fans will be excited to see Club América take part in the anniversary celebration by offering a limited number of PAC-MAN-branded soccer jerseys followed by themed stadium events. Bandai Namco is also collaborating with various brands and retailers, such as Justice shop at Walmart and Five Below, to release assorted PAC-MAN items such as toys, apparel, accessories and more.

PAC-MAN will also be getting a special display showcased at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle from April 30 through June 4, 2025, with a themed event occurring in between on May 10. In Irvine, California, home to Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., the Great Park Gallery will host a PAC-MAN retrospective exhibition starting May 18 through September 28 along with themed events and programming.

Starting on March 22, Little Lion Entertainment in collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe S.A.S., will launch the “PAC-MAN™ Live Experience” in the UK at Manchester’s Arcade Arena. The groundbreaking attraction invites participants to step into a life-sized interactive maze for a fun, multi-sensory adventure.

To bring the community together, a new PAC-MAN™ Discord channel is now live for players to connect online with one another. Players can join the Discord server here: http://discord.gg/pacman.

Also, as part of PAC-MAN’s “Make imPACt” anniversary celebration, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. will be partnering on a nationwide blood drive program later this year with the American Red Cross, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing and alleviating human suffering by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

These collaborations and events scratch the surface of what is to come. To learn more about PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary celebration, please visit www.bandainamcoent.com/pac-man-45th-anniversary.

Originally released as a coin-operated arcade cabinet in 1980 by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (previously Namco), PAC-MAN is one of the most influential and longest-running video game franchises in history. In the game, players control PAC-MAN who has to chomp Pac-dots while being chased by colorful Ghosts in mazes that get increasingly more difficult with each level. Since the official introduction of its innovative gameplay and game design, PAC-MAN sparked a worldwide phenomenon that attracted multiple generation of players across genders. Its popularity led to several game sequels, a full merchandising program and hit music single as well as two animated television series. With record breaking achievements, PAC-MAN has been recognized by the Guinness World Records with awards such as “Most Successful Coin-Operated Game.” The franchise continues to release new console and mobile games and in 2025, PAC-MAN will commemorate its 45th Anniversary with a variety of partnerships, activations and launches.

For press only, static assets are available at the Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. press room at www.bneapressroom.com; a library of video trailers ready for embedding are available on our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/BandaiNamcoEntertainmentAmerica.

Follow PAC-MAN on TikTok at https:www.tiktok.com/@pacman, X at https://twitter.com/officialpacman, Instagram at www.instagram.com/officialpacman, YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/PACMANofficial and Facebook at www.facebook.com/pacman.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry’s beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Press Release ©Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

PR CONTACT:

Cat Tompkins

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

ctompkins@bnea.com