Bancography to Demo Bancography Plan Software at FinovateFall 2024

– Branch-planning specialist to present seven-minute live demo showcasing merger analysis and market evaluation tool –

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bancography—Bancography, a financial services consulting firm, has been selected to demo at FinovateFall 2024. Bancography’s President Steven Reider will present the company’s Bancography Plan software tool during a seven-minute demo session on Sept. 10 at 10:01 a.m.





FinovateFall showcases cutting-edge banking and financial technology through short-form demos and key insights from industry thought leaders. Bancography will showcase Bancography Plan’s ability to evaluate potential merger candidates, allowing users to examine a prospective combination of any two institutions, identify overlapping branches, forecast probable attrition from closed branches and estimate the likely financial impact under an array of expense-reduction scenarios.

This year’s FinovateFall takes place Sept. 9 – 11 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York. It is expected to host 60+ live demos ranging from startups to established firms. Over 2,000 senior decision-makers, representing more than 1,000 from financial institutions, are expected to attend.

Bancography Plan is an innovative software tool that helps financial institutions allocate capital investments and noninterest expenses in their branch networks, optimizing the return on branch investments ‒ a critical channel for consumers and small businesses. Bancography Plan provides demographic and competitive reports, customer and competitor maps, and full pro forma financial projections for any proposed branch location, giving bankers every datapoint they need to reach optimal decisions regarding branch capital and noninterest expenses. The tool is equally effective at analyzing current branch performance, providing estimates of current performance versus fair-share market potential, to support decisions as to whether to keep, close, reconfigure or otherwise reposition each branch to yield the optimal network configuration.

Reider said, “Branches consume sizable capital and noninterest expense costs – and banks and credit unions deserve an intuitive tool that can help make informed branching decisions. We’re excited to show Finovate what Bancography Plan can provide today’s savvy bankers.”

About Bancography

Bancography provides branch planning solutions and primary marketing research for financial institutions across the U.S. Bancography offers custom branch network optimization services in addition to Bancography Plan, our market analysis and branch planning software tool. Bancography’s Branch Network Optimization service provides a market-wide assessment of any region to deliver a long-term plan for branch openings, closings, relocations and acquisitions. Our branch planning projects have addressed nearly every region in the U.S. In support of our clients’ current operations, Bancography performs primary marketing research to measure customer experience and brand awareness.

For more information, visit bancography.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or contact info@bancography.com.

