Banc of California, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banc of California, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BANC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable July 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 14, 2024.


The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4845 per depositary share on its 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F. The dividend will be payable June 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 23, 2024. The Series F depositary shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the “Banc/PF” symbol.

The Company maintains a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) which allows common stockholders to automatically acquire common shares at a 3% discount from the applicable market price. All registered common stockholders with holdings maintained at the Company’s transfer agent, Computershare, are eligible to participate in the DRIP program. For more information on the Company’s DRIP program, please contact Investor Relations at IR@bancofcal.com or (855) 361-2262.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with over $36 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation’s premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through more than 90 full-service branches throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The bank also provides full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet. The bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Banc of California, Inc.

(855) 361-2262

Jared Wolff, (310) 424-1230

Joe Kauder, (310) 844-5224

William Black, (919) 597-7466

Ann DeVries, (917) 568-6468

Media Contact:
Debora Vrana, Banc of California

(213) 999-4141

Deb.Vrana@bancofcal.com

