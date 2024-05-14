Banc of California, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banc of California, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BANC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable July 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 14, 2024.





The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4845 per depositary share on its 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F. The dividend will be payable June 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 23, 2024. The Series F depositary shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the “Banc/PF” symbol.

The Company maintains a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) which allows common stockholders to automatically acquire common shares at a 3% discount from the applicable market price. All registered common stockholders with holdings maintained at the Company’s transfer agent, Computershare, are eligible to participate in the DRIP program. For more information on the Company’s DRIP program, please contact Investor Relations at IR@bancofcal.com or (855) 361-2262.

