Bamboo Health CEO Jay Desai Addresses Crucial Founder Mental Health Issues at HLTH 2023

Healthcare Technology Company Showcases Nevada’s Triumph with 988 Crisis Lifeline Technology

Desai was invited to participate in the panel, “ Founders: Every Day They’re Hustlin’ (And Burning Out).” This session delves into the mental health challenges founders grapple with, walking the tightrope between achieving their dreams and appeasing diverse stakeholders, from team members to investors. Attendees can catch this enriching discussion on Monday, Oct. 9, at 1:20 pm PDT on the Ocean Stage at HLTH.

Joining Desai in this conversation are visionary founders Damayanti Dipayana, CEO and Cofounder of Manatee; Karan Singh, COO and CPO of Headspace; and Tegan Bukowski, CEO and Founder of Wellset. Leading the panel will be Jonathan Machado, Managing Director of Samsung Next, Samsung Electronics’ forward-thinking innovation unit.

Spotlight on Nevada’s 988 Lifeline at Bamboo Health Booth #3435

In a special showcase, HLTH attendees can engage with Mele Eteuati, Case Management Coordinator for Crisis Support Services of Nevada (CSSNV), on Monday, Oct. 9 from 2:00-4:00 pm PDT at Bamboo Health’s booth. Eteuati will share the transformative journey of using Bamboo Health’s OpenBeds® system to enhance Nevada’s 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Support Lifeline.

In addition to connecting with Eteuati, attendees are encouraged to download the case study that highlights CSSNV’s experience using the OpenBeds system. For every person who downloads the case study, Bamboo Health will donate to CSSNV.

The case study includes details about Nevada’s use of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It connects distressed individuals with trained counselors for immediate help and, when necessary, channels them to long-term treatment. Through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CSSNV integrated OpenBeds, a seamless referral system, to efficiently link individuals seeking mental health and substance use disorder aid with appropriate treatment providers. With OpenBeds in use by hospitals and behavioral health organizations across the state, electronic referrals have soared, enabling Nevada to promptly address its residents’ behavioral health demands.

Mingle During Complimentary Cocktail Hour at Booth #3435

Attendees are also invited to enjoy a cocktail and light snack as they network with like-minded professionals and peers from Bamboo Health on Monday, Oct. 9 from 3:30-5:00 pm PDT. Space is limited so those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by visiting bamboohealth.com/hlth-2023/.

