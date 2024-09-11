Balfour Beatty Communities to Enhance Military Housing Connectivity with New Fiber Optic Network

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC), a leading national residential real estate investment and management company, is in the process of engaging with multiple fiber optic network providers to introduce cutting-edge broadband fiber optic capabilities to its privatized military housing portfolio, starting with an initial rollout of 10,000 homes at six U.S. Army bases. This strategic upgrade is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and deliver improved digital services to military families residing in housing on base.





“Delivering exceptional living experiences means continuously adapting to meet residents’ evolving needs,” stated Theresa Steele, Vice President, Project Development at Balfour Beatty Communities. “We are excited to bring a more reliable, robust and secure internet network to our communities for the direct benefit of our residents.”

This fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployment will deliver the high-speed connectivity that has become critical for everything from schoolwork and videoconferencing to telemedicine, paying bills and watching TV. BBC currently is in various phases of development with third party providers to implement FTTH projects in its military housing communities at Fort Eisenhower (GA), Fort Bliss (TX), Fort Jackson (SC), Fort Stewart (GA), Fort Leonard Wood (MO), and Fort Carson (CO), with plans to continue expanding access across the balance of its military housing portfolio.

“Fort Jackson prioritizes the quality of life for Soldiers assigned to the installation. Fiber technology has been standard in residential areas since the early 2000s, which is not the case on all Army installations including Fort Jackson. Army families would benefit greatly from a much-needed upgrade to fiber optic connectivity. Not only will this improve connectivity performance in every home, it also future-proofs our partner-managed homes, increasing the overall value. Our mission units rely on a dependable fiber network to serve every mission on Fort Jackson, our housing area is overdue for this needed update,” stated Fort Jackson Army Housing Office.

About Balfour Beatty Communities



Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception in 1999, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.

Balfour Beatty Communities is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. and Balfour Beatty plc, a leading international infrastructure group.

Contacts

Media:

Surabhi Verma, 267-887-0706, SVerma@bbcgrp.com