Balfour Announces 2023 Texas Yearbook Scholarship Program

Balfour Drives Commitment to Next Generation of Yearbook Leaders

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balfour & Co. (“Balfour”), the trusted North American leader in graduation consumer products, is proud to announce the launch of the Balfour 2023 Texas Yearbook Scholarship Program for its yearbook partner high schools in Texas. This $100,000 program will award 10 scholarships of $10,000 to student leaders in yearbook classes and clubs across Texas.

This scholarship program is part of Balfour’s ongoing commitment to supporting the education and development of student leaders in the field of yearbooks and journalism. By providing financial support to students, Balfour aims to foster the next generation of yearbook leaders and inspire them to create meaningful and lasting memories for their school communities.

Ryan Esko, Chief Executive Officer of Balfour, said: “ At Balfour, we’re committed to fostering a love of yearbook publishing and journalism. This scholarship program is just one of the ways we are inspiring the next generation of leaders and supporting the advancement of education across communities in Texas.”

The 2023 Texas Yearbook Scholarship Program will recognize students who demonstrate exceptional creativity and leadership skills in yearbook production and make a positive impact on their schools and communities. The scholarship can be used for the cost of tuition or books for their future college or university.

All applications for the Balfour 2023 Texas Yearbook Scholarship Program must be completed and submitted by March 15, 2023. The scholarship winners will be announced by June 25, 2023.

For specific details on the program and how to apply, please visit the Balfour website at www.balfour.com/texas-yearbook-scholarship.

About Balfour

Balfour & Co. is one of the largest commencement services companies leading the industry in digital product innovation by helping students and their families celebrate the most meaningful moments in their lives. Operating under Balfour®, GradImages®, University Photo®, Gaspard®, ArtCarved®, KeepSake®, and Taylor Publishing Company®, the Company provides personalized products such as class jewelry and apparel, yearbooks, graduation cap and gowns, announcement products, and photography through digital marketing technology, personal in-school deliveries, and customized school assortments. The Company operates throughout North America with around 5,000 team members.

To learn more visit Balfour.com, the destination for graduation products, and GradImages.com, the industry’s largest commencement photography platform.

Contacts

Melissa Goodis



Chief Marketing Officer



Melissa.Goodis@balfour.com