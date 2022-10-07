Balanced Body® to Kick-Off “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” Campaign on World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2022

A Free Mind+Body Movement Session with Balanced Body Master Instructor Will Stream on YouTube Live as Part of Integrated Project Supporting Mental Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balanced Body® — the world leader in mind+body movement equipment and education — believes movement changes lives, and mindsets. On Monday, October 10, 2022, Balanced Body will kick off a "Healthy Mind, Healthy Body" campaign designed to promote mental health through movement. Built on the insights and expertise of Balanced Body's robust Pilates community, "Healthy Mind, Healthy Body" will feature:





A “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” LIVE Workout — a free, 30-minute mind+body movement session streaming on YouTube Live, led by Lindy Royer, PT, NCPT, Balanced Body Master Instructor

"8 Movements to Boost Your Mental Health" — a step-by-step guide (with written and video/photo instructions) to boost your mind+body connection, available at https://healthymindhealthybody.pilates.com

Give-Back Program with Active Minds — Balanced Body will donate 10% of all sales (up $10,000) on Monday, October 10, 2022, to Active Minds — the premier organization supporting young adults' mental health — to help extend Active Minds' message that mental health needs to be talked about as fully as physical health

WHEN: Balanced Body’s “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” campaign kicks off Monday, October 10, 2022, to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

The “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” workout will stream live on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT via YouTube Live here: https://youtu.be/3J__9PmhlIg

WHERE: Wherever you are — bedroom, office, living room, etc. — visit https://healthymindhealthybody.pilates.com to participate and learn more.

WHY: Balanced Body strives to have a positive impact through movement every day. We believe that movement — particularly mind+body movement — can change lives. But what exactly is “mind-body movement?” The concept starts with the notion that the body and mind are connected. Mind-body movement is exercise performed with awareness, intention, and purpose. It trains your body to move optimally through athletic activities and everyday life. There are many science-backed physical and mental benefits, including reducing stress, improving memory and brain training, and treating anxiety and depression. Follow Balanced Body via social (Instagram | Facebook) to learn more today.

HEATH MEYER | 858-768-1527 |