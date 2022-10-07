<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Balanced Body® to Kick-Off “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” Campaign on World Mental...
Business Wire

Balanced Body® to Kick-Off “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” Campaign on World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2022

di Business Wire

A Free Mind+Body Movement Session with Balanced Body Master Instructor Will Stream on YouTube Live as Part of Integrated Project Supporting Mental Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BalancedBodyWHAT: Balanced Body® — the world leader in mind+body movement equipment and education — believes movement changes lives, and mindsets. On Monday, October 10, 2022, Balanced Body will kick off a “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” campaign designed to promote mental health through movement. Built on the insights and expertise of Balanced Body’s robust Pilates community, “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” will feature:


  • A “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” LIVE Workout — a free, 30-minute mind+body movement session streaming on YouTube Live, led by Lindy Royer, PT, NCPT, Balanced Body Master Instructor
  • “8 Movements to Boost Your Mental Health” — a step-by-step guide (with written and video/photo instructions) to boost your mind+body connection, available at https://healthymindhealthybody.pilates.com
  • Give-Back Program with Active Minds — Balanced Body will donate 10% of all sales (up $10,000) on Monday, October 10, 2022, to Active Minds — the premier organization supporting young adults’ mental health — to help extend Active Minds’ message that mental health needs to be talked about as fully as physical health

WHEN: Balanced Body’s “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” campaign kicks off Monday, October 10, 2022, to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

The “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body” workout will stream live on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT via YouTube Live here: https://youtu.be/3J__9PmhlIg

WHERE: Wherever you are — bedroom, office, living room, etc. — visit https://healthymindhealthybody.pilates.com to participate and learn more.

WHY: Balanced Body strives to have a positive impact through movement every day. We believe that movement — particularly mind+body movement — can change lives. But what exactly is “mind-body movement?” The concept starts with the notion that the body and mind are connected. Mind-body movement is exercise performed with awareness, intention, and purpose. It trains your body to move optimally through athletic activities and everyday life. There are many science-backed physical and mental benefits, including reducing stress, improving memory and brain training, and treating anxiety and depression. Follow Balanced Body via social (Instagram | Facebook) to learn more today.

Contacts

HEATH MEYER | 858-768-1527 |

Articoli correlati

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution: 9.25% Annual Rate for IPO Investors

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: STK) (the Fund) declared a fourth-quarter distribution, pursuant to...
Continua a leggere

Mavenir Earns 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

Business Wire Business Wire -
RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CorporateSocialResponsibility--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any...
Continua a leggere

Cubic Features Mission Critical Solutions at AUSA 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) empowers Fight Tonight capabilities to accelerate modernization for the U.S. Army of 2030. SAN...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution: 9.25% Annual Rate for...

Business Wire