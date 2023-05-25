<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Bakkt To Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
Business Wire

Bakkt To Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

di Business Wire

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Gavin Michael President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 2:00PM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds technology that connects commerce. Our vision is to connect the digital economy by offering one platform for cryptocurrency, loyalty, and commerce. We enable our partners and clients to deliver new opportunities to their customers through SaaS and API solutions that unlock crypto and drive loyalty, powering engagement and performance. Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit:

https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/.

Bakkt-C

Contacts

Investor Relations
Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations

Ann.DeVries@bakkt.com

Media
Lauren Post, Head of Communications

Lauren.Post@bakkt.com

Articoli correlati

Global Telecom Wins Association for Corporate Growth Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
ACG is a global organization of 100,000+ members across 60 chapters that focuses on corporate growth, corporate development, and...
Continua a leggere

Gapsquare, Part of XpertHR, to Moderate Pay Equity Panel with Bank of America and Sequoia at WorldatWork Total Rewards’23 Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
XpertHR also set to unveil new Gapsquare pay equity capabilities at conferenceNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gapsquare™, part of XpertHR®, the leading...
Continua a leggere

Orby Elevate Selects EUTELSAT 117 West A For DTH TV Distribution Across the US

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leveraging the satellite’s high-power regional coverage Showcasing the technological advantage and competitiveness of satellite solutions for DTH distribution PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Eutelsat...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Global Telecom Wins Association for Corporate Growth Award

Business Wire