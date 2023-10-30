Home Business Wire Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Results
Business Wire

Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Results

di Business Wire

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to review the results and answer questions. Attendance information is provided below.


Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839, and reference participant access code 178790 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 984736. The replay will be available through December 11, 2023.

In addition to the dial-in options, Bakkt stockholders can participate by going to https://app.saytechnologies.com/bakkt-2023-q3 to submit questions prior to the earnings call. The platform will open on November 7 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Verified retail and institutional stockholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until November 13 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Bakkt’s business and financial results on the earnings call.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that’s built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X (Formerly Twitter) @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/.

Bakkt-C

Contacts

Investor Relations
Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations

Ann.DeVries@bakkt.com

Media
press@bakkt.com

Articoli correlati

Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Quarterly revenue growth of 11% compared to Q3 2022 and 1% compared to Q2 2023 Gross Margin expands to 70.0%...
Continua a leggere

Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Quarterly revenue growth of 11% compared to Q3 2022 and 1% compared to Q2 2023 Gross Margin expands to 70.0%...
Continua a leggere

Boxlight to Hold Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#boxlight--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its Third Quarter 2023...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php