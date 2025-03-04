Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Monday, March 17, 2024, after market close. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to review the results. Attendance information is provided below.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to join at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/258383643 or dial in at (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839, and reference participant access code 796835 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that’s built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X - @Bakkt | LinkedIn.

Bakkt-C

Investor Relations

IR@bakkt.com

Media

press@bakkt.com