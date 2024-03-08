Home Business Wire Bakkt Now Available Through Unchained’s Collaborative Custody Network
Business Wire

Bakkt Now Available Through Unchained’s Collaborative Custody Network

di Business Wire

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt”) (NYSE: BKKT) today announced that the company is available now as a key agent for Unchained’s enterprise collaborative custody product. This collaborative model helps bitcoin holders increase security when safeguarding their assets through the use of a vault secured by multiple institutional key agents. As a part of the network, Bakkt will serve as an institutional signatory for Unchained customers’ multi-signature vaults.


Secure and regulated custody is at the core of our business,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “As a part of Unchained’s network, we’re enabling a new way to access our platform. In a time of regulatory uncertainty, large institutions are seeking multiple custody options to keep their bitcoin safe. Unchained’s unique platform makes this access simple, and this strategic collaboration is an efficient way for Bakkt to continue scaling our custody business.”

As a regulated custodian, Bakkt is an ideal fit for our network,” said Joe Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Unchained. “Our mission is to ensure that our clients’ assets are safe, in a way that’s more secure than any other single solution. This is why we built our collaborative custody network with institutional-grade key holders like Bakkt.”

Learn more about Bakkt® Custody here. If interested in a consultation to learn more about Unchained’s enterprise and private wealth offerings, see here.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that’s built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X (Formerly Twitter) @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/.

Bakkt-C

About Unchained

Founded in 2016, Unchained helps secure over $6 billion in bitcoin and has helped thousands of individuals and businesses truly own their wealth. Unchained’s collaborative custody model allows clients to access financial services while continuing to have the benefits of self-custody, the ultimate consumer protection in these uncertain times. For more information on Unchained, please visit unchained.com.

Contacts

Bakkt
Investor Relations
Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations

Ann.DeVries@bakkt.com

Media
press@bakkt.com

Unchained
Shimon Lazarov, Chief Marketing Officer

Shimon@unchained.com

Articoli correlati

United States Medical Diagnostics Research Report 2024: Market Impacts of Surging Adoption of Healthcare Wearables and Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence – Forecasts to...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "US Medical Diagnostics Market (Product Type, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19...
Continua a leggere

COPE Health Solutions and the Analytics for Risk Contracting Platform Collaborate with Findhelp to Bring Market Leading HRSN Solutions to New York

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NYWaiver--COPE Health Solutions (CHS), a national tech enabled services firm powering success in risk arrangements, and its...
Continua a leggere

QAD’s Stephen Dombroski Wins 2024 ‘Pros to Know’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognizing more than 40 years of logistics and supply chain knowledge and expertiseSANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc., a leading...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php