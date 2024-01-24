Bakkt Crypto Capabilities Activated Across Multiple International Regions

Bakkt broadens footprint across Latin America and enters Asia with new expansions

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today its activation of crypto capabilities in several new international markets in Asia, Europe, North America and South America with existing clients Hapi and SogoTrade.





Bakkt and stock trading platform Hapi have broadened their active crypto trading capabilities throughout Latin America, now live in Brazil and Guatemala, as well as Spain. This furthers their working relationship, building on already-live capabilities in Argentina and Mexico.

Starting today, Bakkt crypto trading is also live in Hong Kong and Singapore with digital brokerage SogoTrade. The companies plan to jointly launch these crypto trading capabilities in additional international markets in the near future.

“ International expansion remains a key priority for us in 2024. At Bakkt, we believe that crypto has the power to enhance financial inclusivity and connect communities within the global economy,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “ Today marks an exciting new chapter, with our entry into new Asian markets like Hong Kong and Singapore, where the crypto economy is growing rapidly given recent regulatory clarity.”

In addition to countries mentioned above, Bakkt continues to work diligently to activate in the UK and Australia with current and new clients, as announced in the company’s Q32023 earnings.

“ We’re excited about what these regions have to offer, and our ability to make crypto more accessible to millions of people,” Michael said. “ Executing for our clients is of utmost importance and we are collaborating closely with them to ensure that we’re catering to the specific preferences of our clients and being thorough in our debut into these new markets.”

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that’s built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X (Formerly Twitter) @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/.

