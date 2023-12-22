Home Business Wire Bailard Technology Strategy Named to Pensions and Investments’ Top Performing Separate Accounts...
Bailard Technology Strategy Named to Pensions and Investments’ Top Performing Separate Accounts and CITs List

di Business Wire

Top performing in the Morningstar Technology Category over 1- and 5- year periods as of Q3 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bailard, Inc. an independent, values-driven asset and wealth manager in the San Francisco Bay Area, is pleased to announce that its Technology Strategy was a top performer in the Morningstar Technology Category for both the 1-year and 5-year periods ending September 30, 2023.


The ranking, compiled by Morningstar, was recently unveiled by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing in “Top Performing Separate Accounts and CITs (collective investment trusts).” Every quarter, Morningstar compiles a list of “Top Performing Separate Accounts and CITs” for Pensions & Investments. The top performers are selected based on 1-year and 5-year returns (calculated using the monthly returns input to Morningstar).

The Bailard Technology Strategy placed in the top ten of its Technology Category, posting a 42.7% gross of fee return and 42.2% net of fee return for the 1-year period ending September 30, 2023. For the 5-year period ending September 30, 2023, the Strategy posted a 13.4% gross of fee return and 12.9% net of fee return.

“We see technology as a key growth catalyst for the global economy, with innovation-forward companies creating value across a variety of non-traditional technology industries,” said Dave Harrison Smith, CFA, Executive Vice President of Domestic Equities and Head of Technology Investing at Bailard. Dave continued, “We are excited by the step-function change in innovation and investment opportunities around technology companies today, particularly as the sector undergoes major shifts, like the emergence of Generative AI and the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions.”

About Bailard

Founded in 1969, Bailard is an independent asset and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and institutions alike. Bailard has built a long‐term asset management track record across domestic and international equities, fixed income, and private real estate, as well as robust, in-house sustainable, responsible, and impact investing expertise. Through it all, Bailard works with clients to align their financial goals with their values. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area with over $5.4 billion in assets under management as of 9/30/2023, Bailard is a majority employee-owned and women-led firm, a Certified B Corporation™, and a Principles of Responsible Investing signatory.

Important Disclosures

The list was compiled through the Morningstar Separate Account/CIT Fund Database, as of the third quarter of 2023, based on data populated as of November 20, 2023. An estimated 42 Separate Account/CIT Funds appeared in the Morningstar Technology universe as of September 30, 2023.

Past performance is no indication of future results. All investments involve a risk of loss. Net of fee performance is calculated by netting down the gross return by actual management fees as of the date paid from each account. There are risks involved in investing, including the risk of loss and the risk that the market value of your investments will fluctuate as the stock market fluctuates. Investments in a particular style may underperform other styles of investing or the overall market. Please see additional important risk and performance disclosures here: https://bailard.com/disclosures-technology-pensions-and-investments-top-performing-separate-accounts-and-cits/

