BAI Connect Brings Next-Level Multi-Gigabit Internet Speeds to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#baiconnect–BAI Connect, the fastest-growing internet service provider to multifamily communities in Los Angeles (LA), announces the rollout of its cutting-edge multi-gig internet service. This enhanced offering elevates local customer experience by providing symmetrical speeds of up to 2 – 10 gigabits per second (Gbps), allowing for equally fast upload and download speeds, in select locations. The leap in internet speeds positions LA at the forefront of digital connectivity, enabling residents to fully leverage emerging technologies and applications.





The new multi-gig speeds are enabled by the company’s recent network enhancement, which includes deploying redundant 100 Gbps fiber rings that support advanced network infrastructure across LA communities with higher capacity and lower latency. The multimillion-dollar investment in the network enables BAI Connect to deliver new multi-gigabit speeds, offering customers a range of speed options and benefits.

The new multi-gig speeds offer a range of benefits for BAI Connect customers:

Everyday Users: Seamless live streaming of 4K and 8K content Enhanced smart home connectivity for multiple devices

Remote Workers and Home-Based Businesses: Increased productivity with faster data transfer Smoother video conferencing experiences

Creative Professionals: Superior experience for content creators, gamers, and podcasters Support for demanding workflows requiring high-bandwidth connections

Future-Proofing: Scalable internet connection to accommodate growing number of users, devices, and applications per household



This comprehensive enhancement ensures BAI Connect customers are well-equipped for current and future digital needs.

“Our launch of symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds marks a pivotal moment in BAI Connect’s growth strategy,” said Fred Lutz, BAI Connect’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re not only upgrading internet performance; we’re improving how our customers engage with the digital world. This technological leap enables us to meet and exceed the evolving digital demands of consumers and businesses alike. Our continued investment in expanding network capabilities underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value in the communities we serve. This is more than an upgrade – it’s a commitment to providing the very best connectivity for our communities and clients.”

Best-In-Class Equipment Supports New, Symmetrical Speeds

To fully deliver these multi-gig speeds, BAI Connect partnered with eero to provide the award-winning eero Max 7. This mesh Wi-Fi device, featuring the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, nearly doubles previous speeds and throughput, helping customers achieve ultra-low latency, as low as sub-one millisecond, for a seamless online experience.

Accessible and Transparent Pricing

Residents in select LA properties can access these new multi-gig speeds at just under $100 monthly. Customers can pair this service with the eero Max 7, available for lease or purchase on their own, to enhance their home internet experience. Alternatively, BAI Connect offers the flexibility for customers to use their own Wi-Fi routers. “We’re rapidly and strategically rolling out our multi-gig service across Los Angeles,” said Bill Bartlow, Chief Operating Officer of BAI Connect. “Our field teams are preparing to certify a substantial number of our existing LA properties for multi-gig capability in the coming months. We’re prioritizing buildings where we can make the most immediate impact, focusing on high-occupancy and other factors in communities that will benefit most from enhanced connectivity.”

To elevate current internet connectivity, LA residents can visit shop.baiconnect.com or call 1-833-889-2626 to check availability and schedule an installation. Property managers interested in bringing multi-gig speeds to their communities are invited to contact our dedicated property solutions team at baiconnect.com/quote for a personalized consultation.

About BAI Connect

BAI Connect delivers fiber-fast, symmetrical internet, voice, and video services with exceptional reliability over a private, state-of-the-art hybrid fiber and wireless network. The company specializes in engineering multi-gig solutions for the unique needs of high-rise and multifamily (MDU) communities and businesses. As the fastest growing private network in the MDU segment, they now serve over 100,000 customers in the greater Los Angeles area and Southern California, Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, OR. Premium services include multi-gig, symmetrical internet solutions and tailored Managed Wi-Fi and Digital and Hosted Voice services. Trusted by preeminent property management companies, iconic brands, hotels and venues, BAI Connect is a proven top-tier provider of custom internet solutions.

Contacts

marketing@baiconnect.com