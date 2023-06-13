BAE Systems unveils NavGuide™ GPS receiver

Drop-in Defense Advanced GPS Receiver replacement features M-Code protection and full-color graphical user interface





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Joint Navigation Conference in San Diego, BAE Systems unveiled NavGuide™, a next-generation Assured-Positioning, Navigation and Timing (A-PNT) device featuring M-Code Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. NavGuide is a field-installable replacement to the Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR) designed for quick integration into current DAGR mounts and accessories without mission interruption.

NavGuide features a three-inch, full-color graphical user interface for the dismounted soldier, and easily integrates with existing mounted platforms and systems. The device leverages the advanced M-Code GPS signal with enhanced jamming and spoofing protection. NavGuide is portable, versatile, and precise, and enables vehicular, handheld, sensor, and gun laying applications to allow the military to defeat adversaries in a variety of challenging threat environments.

“The market demanded a cost effective and high performance system upgrade that was more intuitive to the user and could be easily integrated into platforms currently using DAGR. The result was NavGuide,” said Todd Peterson, Director of Engineering for Navigation & Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. “NavGuide also provides a moving map, situational awareness capabilities, 9-line targeting, and meets key military environmental requirements.”

BAE Systems has more than 45 years of military GPS experience and has delivered nearly two million GPS devices on over 280 platforms around the world. The company produces M-Code GPS receivers in multiple form factors and levels of capability, which are available to the U.S. armed forces and its allies via foreign military sales.

Production of NavGuide will take place at BAE Systems’ state-of-the-art facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The 278,000-square-foot engineering and manufacturing center of excellence is home to more than 800 military GPS experts and continues to expand to accommodate business growth.

For additional information about BAE Systems’ M-Code GPS products, visit www.baesystems.com/navguide.

